Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Everton v Man Utd: Go low on goals at Goodison



Everton 4.94/1 v Man Utd 1.824/5, the Draw 4.03/1

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Everton are one point above the relegation zone, and 2.0621/20 for the drop, ahead of this crucial showdown with Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Paul Higham says: "Only the three promoted clubs have lost more home games than Everton's seven. The draw really doesn't do either side any huge favours.

"More defensive mistakes will have infuriated Lampard at Burnley, so in a way he'll be happy to cede possession to Man Utd and play a similar defensive style as against City - looking to hit on the break.

"Man Utd have scored in every single away game this season and all but two of their Premier League trips have seen both teams score, but Everton home games have been exactly the opposite.

"The last five league games at Goodison has seen just one team score, and there haven't been too many goals either with four those being 1-0s."

Sheffield United v Bournemouth: Defences on top at Bramall Lane

Sheff Utd 2.526/4 v Bournemouth 3.185/40, the Draw 3.412/5

12:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United and Bournemouth are both eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League and cross swords in an intriguing Saturday showdown from Brammall Lane.

Mark O'Haire says: "Sheffield United have built their promotion challenge upon a strong record at Bramall Lane under Paul Heckingbottom's watch. The Blades are now unbeaten in 11 home league games (W8-D3-L0), keeping nine clean sheets in that same sample and conceding only two goals. That includes an impressive W5-D2-L0 return when welcoming top-half teams.

"Bournemouth enjoyed a club-record unbeaten start to the season, avoiding defeat in their opening 15 fixtures. However, the Cherries stuttered thereafter before finding a degree of consistency again from Christmas; Scott Parker's posse have pocketed W9-D2-L4 in their last 15 outings and are the division's second-best performing away side (W10-D4-L5).

"The goal expectancy has been set at 2.55 for Saturday's early start but with so much on the line, a potentially tight affair cannot be ruled out. Sheffield United's aforementioned defensive figures at Bramall Lane should give the Blades a great base to work from and now 10 of Sheff Utd's past 12 home league dates have featured Under 2.5 Goals 1.8810/11."

Wolfsburg v Arminia Bielefeld: Wolves can stop the slide

Wolfsburg 1.75/7 v Arminia Bielefeld 5.85/1, the Draw 4.03/1

14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Two struggling teams meet in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon and our German football expert expects the hosts to have too much quality for their visitors.

Kevin Hatchard says: "This clash at the Volkswagen Arena brings together two sides who are in dreadful form. Wolfsburg have lost their last three games, and they were awful in last Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Augsburg. Arminia have taken just a point from their last five games, and away from home they have been very poor. Frank Kramer's men have lost four in a row on the road, and haven't scored a single goal.

"Wolfsburg have the better players, and recent home wins against Greuther Furth and Union Berlin suggest to me that they can take maximum points here. Arminia's goals have dried up (they have scored just three times in their last eight matches), and they have lost momentum at the wrong time."

Mallorca v Atletico Madrid: La Liga Champions to prepare for City with win

Mallorca 4.67/2 v Atletico Madrid 1.991/1, the Draw 3.45

15:15

Live on Betfair Live Video

Atletico were disappointing against Man City in midweek and, ahead of Wednesday's second leg, they warm up with a La Liga clash against Mallorca...

Tom Victor says: "Mallorca weren't able to drag themselves out of the bottom three last weekend, and the prospect of a meeting with the reigning champions will likely clause them plenty of sleepless nights.

"The visitors may be slightly distracted by their Champions League responsibilities, but a run of six straight victories could well become seven after another impressive showing last time out."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Inter v Verona: Visitors to hinder title challengers

Inter 1.392/5 v Hellas Verona 10.09/1, the Draw 5.49/2

17:00

Live on ESPN UK

Our Italian football specialist thinks the champions could lose further ground in the title race on Saturday...

Chloe Beresford says: "Now four points behind league leaders Milan, Inter will be looking to close that gap on Saturday when they take on a Hellas Verona side who haven't won on any of their last six visits to San Siro.

Yet Inter have won just three of their last 10 league games, their form slipping at the crucial moment to make the title race extremely tense as they look to chase down their crosstown rivals.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Aston Villa v Tottenham: Kane can lead the way for another Spurs victory

Aston Villa 3.39/4 v Tottenham 2.3411/8, the Draw 3.613/5

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Our previewer anticipates an exciting match at Villa Park as Tottenham try to continue their run of fine form under Antonio Conte...

Alan Dudman says: "Since Conte's first league game in charge back in November, only Liverpool and Manchester City (both 50) have earned more points in the Premier League than Spurs' 39. If you took those two at Villa, they would be a lot shorter, so I think there is value, as they would be odds-on.

"Kane's performance against Newcastle last weekend was described as one of his best ever, his ability to drop deep in pockets is causing havoc, and he's having more touches per game than under Mauricio Pochettino, he is completing more passes in the final third than ever before and as usual he gets away plenty of shots. The fact that Spurs have won 10 away and scored 31 at home boosts the bet idea even more.

"While Villa aren't quite laying bet material at the odds, the month of April has not been kind to them down the years; with Villa winning just four of their last 30 Premier League matches in April (D9 L17) and nine losses from their last 11 games in the month (W1 D1) - their one win was a 3-1 home victory over Fulham last year."

Clermont v PSG: Visitors front three to shine

Clermont 9.89/1 v PSG 1.374/11, the Draw 5.79/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

PSG's season is fizzling out under Mauricio Pochettino but our French football expert still thinks they're worth backing to run up a big winning margin at Clermont on Saturday night....

James Eastham says: "In their final outing before the recent international break PSG lost 3-0 at Monaco, raising concerns about their motivation levels. Yet they bounced back spectacularly last weekend, producing one of their most impressive displays of the season to win 5-1 at home to Lorient.

"Kylian Mbappe produced yet another glorious performance, scoring twice and having a hand in Paris' other three goals. The game was also notable as it was the first time this season that Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar had all been on the scoresheet in the same Ligue 1 match.

"So Clermont face a tough evening, and the hosts' team news is a further cause for concern. Cedric Hountondji, their best central defender, has been ruled out by injury. That's a worry as the side prepares to face one of the world's most fearsome attacks."