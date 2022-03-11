Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Brighton v Liverpool: Back Diaz to down Seagulls

Brighton 6.86/1 v Liverpool 1.558/15, the Draw 4.77/2

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Liverpool's pursuit of the Premier League leaders Man City continues with a trip to the south coast to get Saturday's televised action underway.

Paul Higham says: "Only Leicester have stopped Liverpool scoring in a Premier League away game this season, while Brighton have kept just three clean sheets in their last 10 at home.

"On the flip side Brighton have only scored in five of those 10 games and you fancy here they'll need at least a goal to have any chance of getting something from the game.

"The Seagulls are big outsiders and the draw shouldn't be ignored given how much the home side love a stalemate.

"Liverpool have had games coming thick and fast and have actually failed to score in two of their last four having played the Carabao Cup final, an FA Cup tie, league game and Champions League game all in the space of 10 days."

Barnsley v Fulham: Mitro to make his mark at Oakwell

Barnsley 7.87/1 v Fulham 1.51/2, the Draw 4.84/1

12:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Fulham aim to take another three points on the path to promotion from the Championship when they head to Oakwell on Saturday lunchtime.

Mark O'Haire says: "Barnsley and Fulham have faced off on 11 occasions over the past two decades with the Cottagers enjoying a slight W6-D1-L4 supremacy in head-to-head encounters. The Whites ran out comfortable 4-1 winners in the reverse match-up back in November and have been beaten just once in their most recent four trips to Oakwell at this level (W2-D1-L1).

"Barnsley have struggled to hit last season's heights and remain right in the relegation mire. The Reds rank second-bottom on Expected Points (xP), and Expected Goals (xG) ratio, and have scored a joint-low 25 goals in 35 fixtures.

"However, the Tykes have W2-D3-L2 at Oakwell since the start of December, with both defeats arriving by a 1-0 scoreline."

Freiburg v Wolfsburg: Bedlam in the Black Forest

Freiburg 2.166/5 v Wolfsburg 3.7511/4, the Draw 3.613/5

14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

We're reaching the home stretch of the Bundesliga season, and Kevin Hatchard's back with another trio of selections, starting in the Black Forest.

Kevin says: "While Freiburg have been punching above their weight, Wolfsburg have been drastically underperforming this term, but the winter acquisitions of Danish forward Jonas Wind and former Freiburg star Max Kruse have given the side a much-needed lift.

"Last weekend's gritty 1-0 win over Union Berlin means Florian Kohfeldt's team has now collected ten points from the last five matches, and they are probably just a couple of wins from safety. With Lukas Nmecha back after a broken ankle, and Kruse and Wind looking sharp, Wolfsburg suddenly have plenty of firepower at their disposal.

"I fancy BTTS here at 1.9210/11. Both teams have scored in 15 of Freiburg's last 22 competitive games, including eight of their last 12 on home soil. Wolfsburg suddenly look like a goalscoring threat again, but they have managed just three clean sheets in their last 16 games."

Montpellier v Nice: Visitors to carry on soaring

Montpellier 3.259/4 v Nice 2.3411/8, the Draw 3.45

16:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Second-place Nice will be confident of picking up three points from this trip across the south of France to face Montpellier on Saturday afternoon.

James Eastham says: "Christophe Galtier's visitors sit second in Ligue 1 and are in good shape to claim a Champions League spot this season.

They'll head into the game with tremendous confidence after their 1-0 home win over PSG last weekend. We supported Nice in that match and their performance against the league leaders showed what a dangerous side they've become.

"Galtier has a full squad available this weekend and Nice also have tremendous away stats. They're W8-D2-L3 on the road, the division's second-best away record.

"Montpellier have lost four of their last five matches and have team news problems, too. Ex-Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is ruled out. Without him, the defence is far more vulnerable."

Manchester United v Tottenham: Key contest could be close

Man Utd 2.265/4 v Tottenham 3.45, the Draw 3.65

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United meet Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday in a crucial contest in the race for a top-four finish and Mark expects it to be close.

Mark says: "Traditionally a one-sided fixture, more recent meetings between Manchester United and Tottenham have been competitive affairs with the Red Devils enjoying just a slight W8-D4-L7 supremacy in Premier League match-ups since 2011/12. Surprisingly, Spurs have taken top honours in two of their last three trips to Old Trafford too, winning 6-1 here last term.

"United have been beaten just twice since Ralf Rangnick took charge and boast a reasonable W13-D8-L4 return when taking on teams outside of the top-three. However, five of their last eight outings across all competitions have ended all-square with the Red Devils proving far from reliable at Old Trafford this season (W7-D3-L4).

"Tottenham have been mired in inconsistency since Antonio Conte arrived and are searching for back-to-back triumphs for the first time since before Christmas. A W4-D2-L8 record against top-half teams hardly inspires confidence, although displays at Manchester City, plus follow up triumphs against Leeds and Everton highlight their potential."

AC Milan v Empoli: Rossoneri are rolling

Milan 1.384/11 v Empoli 10.09/1, the Draw 5.49/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Our Italian football expert thinks the leaders are a good bet to take another three points without conceding when they host Empoli on Saturday night...

Chloe says: "Empoli have failed to win any of their last six away games, and have failed to score in their last three of those matches. That could well make this into a low scoring fixture with the Tuscan side seeing under 2.5 goals in six of their last seven away games, while Milan's last three home games have seen under that tally too.

"That has helped the Rossoneri to a seven-match unbeaten run that includes last week's huge win away in Naples, so the tip here is to back Milan to win to nil."

Getafe v Valencia: Hosts to halt visitors' charge

Getafe 2.466/4 v Valencia 3.45, the Draw 3.211/5

20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Tom Victor has assessed the Infogol data to recommend a correct score bet as 15th hosts ninth in La Liga to round off Saturday...

Tom says: "Back-to-back wins have lifted Valencia into the top half of the table, but Pepe Bordalás may find some resistance in the form of his old club.

"Getafe are averaging just 1.03 xGA at home, though their xGF numbers are a little worse, and Infogol's model backs them to pick up three points which could help them pull clear of the bottom three approaching the sharp end of the season."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under