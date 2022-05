Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers: Ainsworth can triumph over Neil at Wembley



Sunderland 2.245/4 v Wycombe Wanderers 3.711/4, the Draw 3.3512/5

15:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Alan Dudman ended the League One season in profit, and he previews Wembley's playoff final on Saturday hoping that Wycombe as the outsiders can cause a surprise...

Alan says: "I was expecting Sunderland to be at their price to win, as Wycombe are often underdogs and underrated. That's exactly how the layers see this one, and as regular readers know, Neil's side are shorter than perhaps they should be. No layer would ever give them out at 3.25 - which is the same price as Wycombe.

"Both managers have playoff pedigree. Neil has taken charge of nine play-off matches to date with Hamilton Academical, Norwich City and Sunderland, and has lost only once (W5 D3). Neil has come out on top in both of his play-off finals to date, earning promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2014 with Hamilton, and to the Premier League in 2015 with Norwich.

"Ainsworth took the Bucks club up in 2019-20, and I have used their semi-final success over two legs at Fleetwood back then as a reference point. And indeed the Oxford final. Both opponents were good, passing teams. It mattered little to Wycombe who bulldozed their way though and simply blew Fleetwood away."

Valencia v Celta Vigo: Celta to stay above Valencia

Valencia 2.8615/8 v Celta Vigo 2.747/4, the Draw 3.45

16:00

Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides predictions for a tense final-day relegation battle in La Liga...

Tom says: "Just one point separates these teams with a week of the season remaining, but Infogol's model doesn't expect Valencia to secure the win they need to leapfrog their opponents at the last.

"Pepe Bordalás' hosts are winless in eight in the league - or nine including their Copa del Rey final defeat - and Celta are backed to see them off despite Los Che showing signs of life in their last game."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Lazio v Hellas Verona: Hosts look lively

Lazio 1.824/5 v Hellas Verona 4.57/2, the Draw 4.216/5

19:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

Serie A returns with an exciting round of action, and Chloe Beresford is back with another three selections for the final round of matches in Italy's top flight.

Chloe says: "Lazio have only lost three of their last 31 outings at the Stadio Olimpico, and while one of those was to Hellas last season, that was Verona's first win against them in Rome in their last 13 visits.

"This could be a high scoring affair too as there have been over 2.5 goals scored in 19 of Lazio's last 24 games in Serie A, so the tip here is to back Lazio to win and over 2.5 goals, a market which is available at odds of 2.255/4."

Lens v Monaco: Goals the smart bet

Lens 3.3512/5 v Monaco 2.166/5, the Draw 4.03/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

At the end of another profitable season of tipping on France's top flight James Eastham looks at the best bets ahead of the final round of Ligue 1 fixtures...

James says: "The top three finishers are assured of a place in next season's Champions League yet Monaco and Marseille cannot ease off yet as Rennes - three points further back - are still in the hunt. And, in any case, both of these sides will want to finish second rather than third, as second place secures a spot in the group stage, thus avoiding the need to pass via the qualifiers.

"Monaco will not have it all their own way this weekend, however, as opponents Lens are chasing a European place themselves. They're in seventh spot, two points behind the European positions - the top five finishers in Ligue 1 qualify for Europe - but that means Lens are still contenders.

"Lens have been able to count on tremendous support all season and this will be yet another sell-out fixture at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Yet Monaco sold their allocation of more than 1,000 tickets more than a week ago so the visitors will enjoy excellent backing as well.