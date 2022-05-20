</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-all-the-odds-and-possible-outcomes-for-the-final-day-180522-204.html">Premier League Betting: All the odds and possible outcomes for the final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-west-ham-tips-bowen-steps-up-for-hammers-again-180522-834.html">Brighton v West Ham: Bowen steps up for Hammers again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-xg-tips-man-city-to-beat-liverpool-to-title-in-gameweek-38-180522-1015.html">Premier League xG Tips: Man City to beat Liverpool to title in Gameweek 38</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-lionel-can-have-punters-dancing-on-a-ceiling-at-goodwood-200522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Lionel can have punters dancing on a ceiling at Goodwood</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-sea-the-class-with-lionel-for-goodwood-duo-200522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Sea the class with Lionel for Goodwood duo </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-tips-gaikwad-peaking-at-end-of-season-180522-206.html">Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Gaikwad peaking at end of season</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-lucknow-super-giants-tips-back-qdk-to-lead-lucknow-170522-646.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants: Back QDK to lead Lucknow response</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-mumbai-to-salvage-more-pride-against-struggling-opponents-160522-171.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Mumbai to salvage pride</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-betting-tips-2022-womens-singles-form-guide-paris-170522-779.html">French Open 2022: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/geneva-open-tips-conditions-right-for-opella-to-strike-190522-169.html">Geneva Open Tips: Conditions right for Opelka to strike </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-mens-preview-2022-alcarez-may-well-surprise-djokovic-and-nadal-180522-778.html">French Open 2022 Men's Pre-Draw Preview: Alcarez may well surprise Djokovic and Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/the-punters-us-pga-championship-in-play-blog-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-the-us-pga-ch-190522-167.html">The Punter's US PGA Championship In-Play: Rory leads again but for how long?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-2022-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-southern-hills-170522-204.html">USPGA Championship 2022 Tips: Our experts' best bets for Southern Hills</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-betting-stats-will-another-outsider-follow-534-1-mickelson-180522-204.html">USPGA Championship Betting Stats: Will another outsider follow 534/1 Mickelson?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-by-elections-betting-odds-suggest-tories-will-lose-in-wakefield-and-in-tiverton-and-honiton-190522-204.html">UK By-Elections Betting: Odds suggest Tories will lose in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Australian election betting tightens in final stretch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-13-tips-nizzolo-big-price-on-perfect-course-190522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 13 Tips: Nizzolo big price on perfect course</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/spanish-grand-prix-betting-tips-ferrari-response-expected-in-barcelona-190522-616.html">Spanish Grand Prix: Ferrari response expected in Barcelona</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/premier-league-darts-tips-price-to-pick-up-points-180522-1133.html">Premier League Darts Tips: Price to pick up points</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html">Manager Markets Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers: Ainsworth can triumph over Neil at Wembley</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-20">20 May 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers: Ainsworth can triumph over Neil at Wembley", "name": "Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers: Ainsworth can triumph over Neil at Wembley", "description": "Alan Dudman ended the League One season in profit, and he previews Wembley's playoff final on Saturday hoping that Wycombe as the outsiders can cause a surpr...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/sunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/sunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-20T08:55:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-20T07:52:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex Neil pre season yellow 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman ended the League One season in profit, and he previews Wembley's playoff final on Saturday hoping that Wycombe as the outsiders can cause a surprise... Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers Saturday 21st May, kick-off 15:00 Live on Sky Sports Football Can the Black Cats end their playoff hoodoo? Around 44,000 loyal Sunderland fans will be at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, all praying they can end their Wembley and playoff hoodoo. It's been a catalogue of hard cheese and mischance with three appearances in finals all drawing blanks, as well as three semi-final exits in 2021, 2004 and 1987. Post season games haven't been kind. It seems forever they have been in League One. Try and try, they just cannot crack it. In the Promotion market, the Black Cats are [1.61], and that's not an odds-on shot I'd like to take. We've been down this road before with Sunderland's price, and with history, it looks a lay to me. A summary of their season; Lee Johnson was the previous incumbent in the high-pressure job, but he never ever won over the fans. Alex Neil is not exactly known for his exciting football, nor indeed demeanour, but he got results with his 15 games and 30 points. Averaging two per game was pretty good going. Patrick Roberts was the hero at Hillsborough with a stoppage time leveller to secure the 2-1 aggregate victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg, although the Owls played into Sunderland's hands by not taking a gamble. For the team news; much depends on the excellent Everton man Nathan Broadhead and whether he will be fit enough to make Saturday's final. Neil said at the press conference he has a fully fit squad, so we can deduce that the 13 in 26 man will make it. Carl Winchester appears fit from a groin injury, while Leon Dajaku is another set to make the squad. Talisman Aiden McGeady hasn't played a game since November following a ligament injury and was an unused sub towards the end of the season. The veteran could be wheeled out for one last hurragh. Ainsworth has history on his side If things had been different, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could have been in the Sunderland job. The "wild thing" has been linked with numerous positions in recent seasons, but he has stayed loyal to the Chairboys' cause. Taking them up, taking them down, and the chance to take them back up again. The 49-year-old is the second-longest serving manager in the EFL and has created the same "Crazy Gang" mentality that his former Wimbledon team had. He backs his players and his players seem to love him. "We are a successful side in 2021/22, we've got 83 points and we've got nothing to lose," he said. "I want my boys to show what they can do." They, like Sunderland, had a very consistent run from late February and didn't lose a game but their play-off history reads better, as according to Opta this is Wanderers' fourth Football League play-off final, winning promotion in the fourth tier in 1993-94 (4-2 vs Preston) and third tier in 2019-20 (2-1 vs Oxford) but losing 6-7 on penalties in 2014-15 after a 1-1 draw with Southend in the fourth tier. At [2.58] they are the outsiders of the two in the Promotion market - but I've got them already recommended at [6.0] before the playoffs started. That is the ideal trade. His opposite number knows the threat and knows it won't be pretty. Neil said of Wycombe: "They are a tough team to beat. They have got a great habit of being in games all of the time. They don't need to necessarily play well to win. They are dangerous from the first minute to the last." A lay of the Black Cats looks the call I was expecting Sunderland to be at their [2.3] price to win, as Wycombe are often underdogs and underrated. That's exactly how the layers see this one, and as regular readers know, Neil's side are shorter than perhaps they should be. No layer would ever give them out at [3.25] - which is the same price as Wycombe. Both managers have playoff pedigree. Neil has taken charge of nine play-off matches to date with Hamilton Academical, Norwich City and Sunderland, and has lost only once (W5 D3). Neil has come out on top in both of his play-off finals to date, earning promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2014 with Hamilton, and to the Premier League in 2015 with Norwich. Ainsworth took the Bucks club up in 2019-20, and I have used their semi-final success over two legs at Fleetwood back then as a reference point. And indeed the Oxford final. Both opponents were good, passing teams. It mattered little to Wycombe who bulldozed their way though and simply blew Fleetwood away. Indeed, the stats graphic from Sky (picture below) before the Wembley final two seasons ago shows you how possession and being creative means absolutely zero to Wycombe. They just win ugly. The Mackems came out on top from their two matches in the regular season. It was a thrilling 3-3 at Adams Park in January, while Sunderland won the points in August with a 3-1 success at the Stadium Of Light. As I have the [6.0] position on Wycombe for the promotion bet, the lay of Sunderland in 90 minutes is the way to go for me at around [2.2]. They had a great record at home all season (losing just three), but they did draw nine times on the road and with the lay we have two running in 90 minutes. Under 2.5 price goes against the stats and season games Despite both matches throwing up goalfests with 10 in two matches for the regular campaign, the Under 2.5 Goals is priced prohibitively at [1.68]. It's a bet I was interested in my mind before the markets were out, but not at nearly twos-on. That price is in the face also of the historic League One finals at Wembley. Seven of the last nine have been Over 2.5 Goals since 2013, and Wycombe themselves were 2-1 winners two seasons ago. Backing the Under 1.5 is available at [2.96], and that's more of a bet knowing how tight each of the legs over the semi-finals were, but there is little margin for error for that price. The BTTS price is similar at about [1.9], so they could be best utilised in playing on the Bet Builders. Get the profit with the corners The corners markets could be the most interesting here. Wycombe are good at soaking up pressure, very adept. And Sunderland will have more of the ball. I am hoping we get something similar to Wycombe's return leg against the MK Dons where the corner count was an astonishing 18-1 in favour of MK. At home to Sheffield Wednesday they lost 2-12 on corners, so they accept against the better teams they are happy to absorb. The Sunderland Corner Match Bet on the Sportsbook at 8/11 looks a sound play as they should see more of the ball. Vokes the man for the Bet Builder Ross Stewart has scored 25 goals in League One for Sunderland this season, including four goals alone against Wycombe. The last player to score five times against an opponent in a League One season was Ricky Holmes for Charlton vs Shrewsbury Town in 2016-17. I was impressed with the young forward in the two legs, leading the line without Broadhead and he never let his head go down. He's brave too and always wants to be in the game. Stewart as Anytime Scorer and Under 2.5 Goals looks a good price at [4.55] for the double using a Bet Builder. Wycombe's Sam Vokes has 17 this season and he's a juicy 10/3 Anytime Scorer, while his teammate and the lovely player to watch Garath McCleary is 7/2 and hit 11 from midfield during the season including two against Plymouth. Vokes is always in the game considering Wycombe's prowess at set-pieces from Joe Jacobson's delivery. The Wanderers skipper is a must for Anytime Assist. He wasn't priced up at the time of writing, so keep an eye when updated ahead of Sunday. I am going for the exotic with Vokes for Anytime Scorer and Wycombe to win - that pays around [15.0] for a double. There's also an interesting bet in anticipation for a tight game and the 4/1 Winning Margin for Wycombe by one goal. Thanks for reading throughout the season and it was a rather gutting that Rotherham lost out for the ante-post bet, but enjoy the final and look forward to next season. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex%20Neil%20pre%20season%20yellow%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex Neil pre season yellow 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex Neil pre season yellow 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex Neil pre season yellow 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex Neil pre season yellow 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Alex Neil Sunderland manager "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Sunderland manager Alex Neil guided his team to Wembley with a 15-game unbeaten run since February </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe-betting-31443962" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"English Football League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/soccer\/english-league-1\/sunderland-v-wycombe-betting-31443962","entry_title":"Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers: Ainsworth can triumph over Neil at Wembley"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe-betting-31443962">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Sunderland%20v%20Wycombe%20Wanderers%3A%20Ainsworth%20can%20triumph%20over%20Neil%20at%20Wembley&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html&text=Sunderland%20v%20Wycombe%20Wanderers%3A%20Ainsworth%20can%20triumph%20over%20Neil%20at%20Wembley" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Alan Dudman ended the League One season in profit, and he previews Wembley's playoff final on Saturday hoping that Wycombe as the outsiders can cause a surprise...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Neil's side are shorter than perhaps they should be. No layer would ever give them out at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> - which is the same price as Wycombe."</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198972220">Lay Sunderland in 90 minutes @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Wycombe </a><br /> </strong></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe-betting-31443962">Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers </a></strong><br> <strong>Saturday 21st May, kick-off 15:00 </strong><br> <strong>Live on Sky Sports Football</strong><p><strong><h2>Can the Black Cats end their playoff hoodoo?</h2></strong></p><p>Around 44,000 loyal <strong>Sunderland fans</strong> will be at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, all praying they can end their Wembley and playoff hoodoo. It's been a catalogue of hard cheese and mischance with three appearances in finals all drawing blanks, as well as three semi-final exits in 2021, 2004 and 1987. Post season games haven't been kind. </p><p>It seems forever they have been in League One. Try and try, they just cannot crack it. In the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184103066">Promotion market</a></strong>, the Black Cats are <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b>, and that's not an odds-on shot I'd like to take. We've been down this road before with Sunderland's price, and with history, it looks a lay to me. </p><p>A summary of their season; Lee Johnson was the previous incumbent in the high-pressure job, but he never ever won over the fans. <strong>Alex Neil</strong> is not exactly known for his exciting football, nor indeed demeanour, but he got results with his 15 games and 30 points. Averaging two per game was pretty good going. </p><p><strong>Patrick Roberts</strong> was the hero at Hillsborough with a stoppage time leveller to secure the 2-1 aggregate victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg, although the Owls played into Sunderland's hands by not taking a gamble. </p><p>For the team news; much depends on the excellent Everton man Nathan Broadhead and whether he will be fit enough to make Saturday's final. Neil said at the press conference he has a fully fit squad, so we can deduce that the 13 in 26 man will make it. Carl Winchester appears fit from a groin injury, while Leon Dajaku is another set to make the squad. </p><p>Talisman Aiden McGeady hasn't played a game since November following a ligament injury and was an unused sub towards the end of the season. The veteran could be wheeled out for one last hurragh. </p><p><img alt="Alex Neil red pre season 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex%20Neil%20red%20pre%20season%201280%20.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong><h2>Ainsworth has history on his side </h2></strong></p><p>If things had been different, Wycombe boss <strong>Gareth Ainsworth</strong> could have been in the Sunderland job. The "wild thing" has been linked with numerous positions in recent seasons, but he has stayed loyal to the Chairboys' cause. Taking them up, taking them down, and the chance to take them back up again. </p><p>The 49-year-old is the second-longest serving manager in the EFL and has created the same "Crazy Gang" mentality that his former Wimbledon team had. He backs his players and his players seem to love him. "We are a successful side in 2021/22, we've got 83 points and we've got nothing to lose," he said. </p><blockquote>"I want my boys to show what they can do."</blockquote><p>They, like Sunderland, had a very consistent run from late February and didn't lose a game but their play-off history reads better, as according to <strong>Opta</strong> this is Wanderers' fourth Football League play-off final, winning promotion in the fourth tier in 1993-94 (4-2 vs Preston) and third tier in 2019-20 (2-1 vs Oxford) but losing 6-7 on penalties in 2014-15 after a 1-1 draw with Southend in the fourth tier.</p><p>At <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> they are the outsiders of the two in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184103066">Promotion market</a></strong> - but I've got them already recommended at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> before the playoffs started. That is the ideal trade. </p><p><img alt="Gareth Ainsworth chin pre season 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth%20Ainsworth%20chin%20pre%20season%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>His opposite number knows the threat and knows it won't be pretty. Neil said of Wycombe: "They are a tough team to beat. They have got a great habit of being in games all of the time. They don't need to necessarily play well to win. They are dangerous from the first minute to the last."</p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198972220">A lay of the Black Cats looks the call </a></h2></strong></p><p>I was expecting Sunderland to be at their <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> price to win, as <strong>Wycombe are often underdogs and underrated</strong>. That's exactly how the layers see this one, and as regular readers know, Neil's side are shorter than perhaps they should be. No layer would ever give them out at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> - which is the same price as Wycombe. </p><p>Both managers have playoff pedigree. Neil has taken charge of nine play-off matches to date with Hamilton Academical, Norwich City and Sunderland, and has lost only once (W5 D3). Neil has come out on top in both of his play-off finals to date, earning promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2014 with Hamilton, and to the Premier League in 2015 with Norwich.</p><p>Ainsworth took the Bucks club up in 2019-20, and I have used their <strong>semi-final success over two legs at Fleetwood</strong> back then as a reference point. And indeed the Oxford final. Both opponents were good, passing teams. It mattered little to Wycombe who bulldozed their way though and simply blew Fleetwood away. </p><p>Indeed, the stats graphic from Sky (picture below) before the Wembley final two seasons ago shows you how possession and being creative means absolutely zero to Wycombe. They just win ugly.</p><p><img alt="Wycombe v Oxford stats 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Wycombe%20v%20Oxford%20stats%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"> </p><p>The Mackems came out on top from their two matches in the regular season. It was a thrilling 3-3 at Adams Park in January, while Sunderland won the points in August with a 3-1 success at the Stadium Of Light. </p><p>As I have the <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> position on <strong>Wycombe for the promotion bet</strong>, the lay of Sunderland in 90 minutes is the way to go for me at around <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>. They had a great record at home all season (losing just three), but they did draw nine times on the road and with the lay we have two running in 90 minutes. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198972202">Under 2.5 price goes against the stats and season games </a></h2></strong></p><p>Despite both matches throwing up goalfests with 10 in two matches for the regular campaign, the Under 2.5 Goals is priced prohibitively at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>. It's a bet I was interested in my mind before the markets were out, but not at nearly twos-on. </p><blockquote>That price is in the face also of the historic League One finals at Wembley. Seven of the last nine have been Over 2.5 Goals since 2013, and Wycombe themselves were 2-1 winners two seasons ago. </blockquote><p>Backing the Under 1.5 is available at <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>, and that's more of a bet knowing how tight each of the legs over the semi-finals were, but there is little margin for error for that price. The <strong>BTTS</strong> price is similar at about <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>, so they could be best utilised in playing on the Bet Builders. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe/31443962">Get the profit with the corners</a></h2></strong></p><p>The corners markets could be the most interesting here. Wycombe are good at <strong>soaking up pressure</strong>, very adept. And Sunderland will have more of the ball. I am hoping we get something similar to Wycombe's return leg against the MK Dons where the corner count was an astonishing 18-1 in favour of MK. At home to <strong>Sheffield Wednesday</strong> they lost 2-12 on corners, so they accept against the better teams they are happy to absorb. </p><p>The Sunderland Corner Match Bet on the Sportsbook at 8/11 looks a sound play as they should see more of the ball. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe/31443962">Vokes the man for the Bet Builder </a></h2></strong></p><p><strong>Ross Stewart</strong> has scored 25 goals in League One for Sunderland this season, including four goals alone against Wycombe. The last player to score five times against an opponent in a League One season was Ricky Holmes for Charlton vs Shrewsbury Town in 2016-17.</p><p>I was impressed with the young forward in the two legs, leading the line without Broadhead and he never let his head go down. He's brave too and always wants to be in the game. </p><p>Stewart as <strong>Anytime Scorer</strong> and <strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong> looks a good price at 4.55 for the double using a <strong>Bet Builder</strong>. </p><p><img alt="Garath McCleary pre season 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/77ffd00ab10c5b1e75b3ed43977a3fbe0df2baa7.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Wycombe's Sam Vokes has 17 this season and he's a juicy 10/3 Anytime Scorer, while his teammate and the lovely player to watch Garath McCleary is 7/2 and hit 11 from midfield during the season including two against Plymouth. Vokes is always in the game considering Wycombe's prowess at set-pieces from Joe Jacobson's delivery. </p><p>The Wanderers skipper is a must for <strong>Anytime Assist</strong>. He wasn't priced up at the time of writing, so keep an eye when updated ahead of Sunday. </p><p>I am going for the exotic with Vokes for Anytime Scorer and Wycombe to win - that pays around <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> for a double. There's also an interesting bet in anticipation for a tight game and the 4/1 <strong>Winning Margin</strong> for Wycombe by one goal. </p><p>Thanks for reading throughout the season and it was a rather gutting that Rotherham lost out for the ante-post bet, but enjoy the final and look forward to next season. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Alan Dudman's League One P and L </h2> <p>2021-22: + 7.99<br> 2017-22: +46.89<p>*advised to a 0.5pt stake and includes all ante-post selections </p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Free bet valid 48 hours on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198972220">Lay Sunderland in 90 minutes @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Wycombe </a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe/31443962">Back Sunderland @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.73</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> Corners Match Bet v Wycombe </a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe/31443962">Back Sam Vokes Anytime Scorer and Wycombe to win using Sportsbook Bet Builder that pays around <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe/31443962">Back Joe Jacobsen Anytime Assist @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> v Sunderland on the Sportsbook </a></strong><p><br> Already advised: <br> <strong>Back Wycombe @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> in Promotion market - now <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198972220" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 1: Sunderland v Wycombe (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 21 May, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Sunderland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sunderland" data-market_id="1.198972220" data-price="2.24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62783">2.24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sunderland" data-market_id="1.198972220" data-price="2.3" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="62783">2.3</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wycombe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wycombe" data-market_id="1.198972220" data-price="3.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49584">3.7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wycombe" data-market_id="1.198972220" data-price="3.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49584">3.9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.198972220" data-price="3.35" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.35</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.198972220" data-price="3.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.4</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html%23gobet-1.198972220">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html%23gobet-1.198972220">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe-betting-31443962" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"English Football League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/soccer\/english-league-1\/sunderland-v-wycombe-betting-31443962","entry_title":"Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers: Ainsworth can triumph over Neil at Wembley"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-league-1/sunderland-v-wycombe-betting-31443962">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Sunderland%20v%20Wycombe%20Wanderers%3A%20Ainsworth%20can%20triumph%20over%20Neil%20at%20Wembley&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fsunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html&text=Sunderland%20v%20Wycombe%20Wanderers%3A%20Ainsworth%20can%20triumph%20over%20Neil%20at%20Wembley" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/sunderland-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-ainsworth-can-triumph-over-neil-at-wembley-190522-134.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank Lampard, Everton boss.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Frank%20Lampard%2C%20Everton%20boss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/everton-v-crystal-palace-tips-toffees-to-secure-survival-180522-1063.html">Everton v Crystal Palace: Back the Toffees to secure survival</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/6770354110198311625844c0fa8d0c79bdf487d0.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/6770354110198311625844c0fa8d0c79bdf487d0.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/wednesday-football-tips-take-tavernier-to-rally-rangers-180522-1063.html">Wednesday Football Tips: Take Tavernier to rally Rangers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/James-Tavernier-1280-720.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/James-Tavernier-1280-720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">More English Football League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class="active "> English Football League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1653041569" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
English Football League
Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers: Ainsworth can triumph over Neil at Wembley
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket