Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Spurs can shut out hosts in derby win

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

It's three wins from three for Spurs under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and they are 3.7511/4 to crack the top four this season. On Saturday they come up against a former-Gunner whose Palace side haven't done badly so far but are 2.588/5 for relegation.

Dave Tindall says: "This has been a good fixture for Tottenham down the years: of the last 12 against Palace, Spurs have won 10 and drawn the other two. The dominance hasn't been quite as pronounced at Selhurst Park but they've still won seven and drawn three of the last 12.

"Spurs at nearly even money looks a decent price on what we've seen so far although I prefer the Tottenham to win to nil option at 3.052/1.

"Given those three 1-0s for Spurs, it's not the greatest surprise to see Under 2.5 goals as the clear favourite at 1.794/5. But let's remember that Overs, which is 2.26/5, has landed in two of Palace's three games so far.

"The filter worth remembering there is that both were on the road and their one home game so far was that goalless draw with Brentford.

"It's also worth noting that this is the early Saturday kick-off so there could be some jaded legs among those who played internationals matches on Wednesday night."

Manchester United v Newcastle: Greenwood the value play with all eyes on Ronaldo

Manchester United v Newcastle

15:00

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second debut for Manchester United when they host struggling Newcastle. The return of the Portuguese legend has seen United's title odds shorten to 9.46.

Dan Fitch says: "In their last outing, Manchester United kept their first clean sheet of the season against Wolves. Newcastle failed to score in their sole away game this season and the possible injury to Wilson, could see them without their most likely goalscorer.

"Manchester United are 2.01/1 to win to nil. That looks like a decent price if Callum Wilson is fit to play and a good one if he's out.

"Ronaldo is just 1.501/2 to score, so if backing him to find the net, go for him to be first goalscorer at 3.39/4.

"It will be interesting to see how Ronaldo's signing impacts the productivity of Bruno Fernandes, who can be backed to score at 1.9520/21. We have to assume that Ronaldo will now be taking Manchester United's penalties and probably any free-kicks within shooting distance.

"Better value than Fernandes is Greenwood. The teenager has scored in all three of United's Premier League games this season and should start on the right of the attack, with Sancho just returning from injury. Greenwood is 2.6313/8 to score."

Leicester v Manchester City: Back Vardy to hit the target

Leicester v Manchester City

15:00

The Premier League champions and title favourites Manchester City travel to opponents that have already beaten them once this season.

Paul Higham says: "City faced 13 shots and three on target at Tottenham, and the big question is if they've tightened up since then or if Leicester will get similar joy, as they certainly have the players to take advantage.

"None more so than Jamie Vardy, who has been a real thorn in the side of City with eight goals in 10 league games against Guardiola's side - that's more top flight goals than any other player has managed against a side coached by Pep. Vardy's odds of 2.8815/8 to score anytime will certainly have plenty of interest given his love of a goal against City.

"I'd be more interested in taking him to have 2+ shots on target though at a more healthy 3.7511/4 when you consider that bet's landed in three out of his four games this season. You can also get him at 2.255/4 just to have three shots - he had four in the Community Shield with three on target.

"John Stones had a bruising encounter in Poland and Ruben Dias played out in Azerbaijan as both City centre backs played two full games in the international break - and Vardy is so quick he can take advantage of any kind of fatigue in the legs."

Blackpool v Fulham: Hosts to suffer third consecutive home defeat

Blackpool v Fulham

15:00

Fulham are 2.447/5 to win the Championship while Blackpool are 2.982/1 to be relegated - a state of affairs that reflects their differing starts to the season ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

Jack Critchley says: "Fulham" have made a terrific start to the 2021-22 Championship season and the Cottagers already appear destined to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Marco Silva's side have already notched 12 goals in their opening five matches, with seven of those strikes arriving on their travels.

"With an average xG of 1.83 on the road so far, the visitors are understandably favourites for this tie and at 1.68/13 on the Exchange, they are likely to be very popular with punters.

"Cardiff and Coventry have both left this ground with maximum points and with an xGA of 2.8 and 2.5, Blackpool always look liable to concede on their own patch. The hosts have recruited sensibly during the window, and after months of searching, they've finally managed to sign two right-backs. Blackpool will improve and are likely to start picking up points, however, this could be their toughest fixture to date."

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich: Champs can avoid defeat in cracking clash

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Saturday 11 September, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Last season's top two go head to head as new Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann returns to Leipzig to take on his former club.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Nagelsmann did a lot of fine work in his time at Leipzig, but as he returns to the Red Bull Arena, he faces a team in flux. His replacement Jesse Marsch has overseen 1-0 defeats at Mainz and Wolfsburg, and although the American coach insists he is happy with the performances so far, a defeat on Saturday evening would see Die Roten Bullen slip seven points behind the champions.

"Bayern weren't at their best in their opening-night 1-1 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach, but they have since reeled off four domestic wins in a row, scoring at least three times in each of those matches. Star striker Robert Lewandowski has found the net in every game he's played for Bayern this term, and he looks as sharp as ever. The 33-year-old was outstanding for Poland against England in midweek, and he beautifully teed up his country's last-gasp equaliser.

"I think Lewandowski can cause problems against Leipzig's new-look defence, with youngsters Mohamed Simakan and Josko Gvardiol still adjusting to a new club, a new country and a new league. You can back Bayern/Draw Double Chance and Lewandowski to score on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder at 2.1211/10, and I think that's an attractive price."

Napoli v Juventus

Saturday September 11, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 3



It's been a difficult start for Juventus with just one points from their opening two matches. Can Maxi Allegri get the first win of his second reign on Saturday?

Chloe Beresford says: Juventus have struggled so far this season, drawing with Udinese before that aforementioned loss to Empoli. That is hardly ideal preparation for an encounter with Napoli, but the Bianconeri are expected to raise their game and the Infogol model indicates that the away side have a 51% chance of grabbing a much needed victory.

"With their opponents having won each of their opening two games and boasting a 12-match unbeaten run at home however, the tip here is to back a draw with goals."

Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca: Athletic to continue solid start

Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca

Saturday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Saturday night La Liga action comes courtesy of two top-half sides with mean defences so find out which way our correct score specialist sees this one going.

Tom Victor says: "Athletic Club have the joint-best defence in La Liga, conceding just once in three games, though the numbers suggest that kind of return may be unsustainable if performances continue in the same vein.

"They host surprise package Mallorca, whose own start paints the same picture, but Infogol suggests a repeat of the result from the last team the sides met - a result which played a part in the visitors being relegated in 19th place in 2020."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under