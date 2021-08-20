Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: The best bets in one place

Liverpool v Burnley: Reds to collect three points in style

Liverpool v Burnley

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Liverpool are 5.49/2 to win the Premier League after opening with a 3-0 win at Norwich last weekend and they have a good opportunity to make it two from two here.

Steve Rawlings says: "Burnley won this fixture 1-0 last season but that was their first win at Anfield since 1974 and they couldn't have played Liverpool at a better time.

"The Reds were in disarray at the time, enduring a run that saw them lose eight of 12 Premier League games between the start of the year and the beginning of March but they've been a whole different kettle of fish since.

"It's very difficult to see the Clarets getting anything from their trip to Merseyside this time around and big hitters will be happy enough to take the 1.222/9 available in the outright market but to eke out a bit more value, a Liverpool win and four or more goals in the game at around 2.89/5 looks a good way to play.

"In what was a very disappointing title defence, there were four or more goals scored at Anfield in only four of their 19 home games (21%) last season but there were over 3.5 goals scored in 37% of Burnley's away games and a bounce back at Anfield looks likely given 47% of games there produced at least four goals in each of the two previous seasons."

QPR v Barnsley: Goals to flow in capital contest

QPR v Barnsley

12:30

Live on Sky Sports

Unbeaten QPR take on last season's surprise package Barnsley in Saturday's curtain-raiser from the Championship. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter and makes the case for goals at both ends.

Mark says: "With right wing-back Moses Odubajo suspended, QPR may also need to plug gaps at left wing-back where Lee Wallace also unable to complete the 90 minutes in midweek. Captain Stefan Johansen may find the quick turnaround a little too soon and so the hosts' defensive set-up could require a re-think ahead of the early Saturday start.

"Such backline woes should encourage a Barnsley side that's failed to fire in the opening exchanges of the new campaign. Nevertheless, the Reds have been on-target in two of three tussles, and only managed five shutouts in 24 Championship road trips dating back to the beginning of last term, suggesting going against the goals grain could be of interest.



"Due to the relatively low underlying figures of both teams, the market is anticipating a low-scoring contest. However, the 1.9620/21 on Both Teams To Score holds plenty of appeal having considering the preferred style and approach from both coaches in charge."

Bochum v Mainz: Visitors can beat the odds again

Bochum v Mainz

Saturday 21 August, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard is back with a trio of tips for the German top flight this weekend including Bo Svensson's men to put in another big performance following their heroics in round one.

Kevin says: "Mainz pulled off one of the most impressive results anywhere in Europe last weekend. With a clutch of players in quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak, ZeroFivers boss Bo Svensson was forced to call up a number of players from the Under-23s, and yet the patched-up side performed heroically in a 1-0 victory against title hopefuls RB Leipzig.

"Bochum also worked hard at the weekend, but the reigning Bundesliga 2. champions suffered a 1-0 defeat at Wolfsburg in their first Bundesliga match for 11 years. Midfielder Robert Tesche was sent off in only the fourth minute for handball (Bochum's earliest ever top-flight red card), and only a stunning series of saves from long-serving keeper Manuel Riemann kept the score down.

"Mainz still have the same personnel problems they had last weekend, but this group of players know this might be their last chance to impress before Svensson has a full squad available. They won't lack motivation, and they showed their quality last week."

Aston Villa v Newcastle: Entertaining encounter expected

Aston Villa v Newcastle

15:00

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle suffered opening day defeats and will be looking to bounce back at Villa Park on Saturday. With both defences looking leaky, Mark O'Haire recommends his best bet.

Mark says: "Aston Villa boast a reasonable recent record against Newcastle, with the hosts' unbeaten in six head-to-heads in since a defeat back in 2015 (W2-D4-L0). The Villans have proven a particularly tough nut to crack at Villa Park, silencing the Toon in each of their past four trips to the Second City club (W0-D2-L2), failing to score in 377 top-flight minutes here.

"Villa 1.875/6 are looking to table a top-half finish this term but Dean Smith will demand a significant improvement from his troops following their opening day reverse. The hosts posted W4-D3-L2 when welcoming bottom-half opposition in 2020/21, recording five shutouts, including a cushy 2-0 success over Saturday's guests here in January.

"Newcastle 4.507/2 finished last season with a flourish, tabling W5-D5-L3 in their final 13 fixtures, to conclude the campaign 17 points above the drop-zone. The form and fitness of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock was integral to the upturn and Steve Bruce will be looking forward to fielding the threatening trio again this weekend."

Bournemouth v Blackpool: Seasiders to struggle in Dorset

Bournemouth v Blackpool

15:00

Jack Critchley recommends a bet for each 3pm kick-off in the Championship on Saturday including promoted Blackpool's trip to the south coast.

Jack says: "Bournemouth battled their way past Birmingham in midweek with Dominic Solanke and the impressive Jaidon Anthony making the difference in the second half. Brum provided stern resistance, and were arguably the better side before the break, however, Scott Parker's men eventually found a way to turn the tide and deservedly left B9 with all three points.

"The Dorset outfit have scored exactly two goals in each of their opening three fixtures and they will fancy their chances of exploiting a leaky Blackpool back-line. The Seasiders were beaten 1-0 by Coventry in midweek and will be desperate to collect their first win of the season here. However, their defence appears to be extremely shaky with the ageing Richard Keogh and left-back-by-trade James Husband struggling to keep the opposition off the score-sheet."

Manchester City v Norwich City: Time for Guardiola's men to get on the scoresheet

Manchester City v Norwich

3pm

Manchester City have failed to score in their opening two matches of the season but they are 2.3411/8 title favourites and Norwich may be in for a hammering this Saturday at the Etihad.

Alan Dudman says: "One piece of outstanding value lies on the Sportsbook with the Anytime Assist price of Jack Grealish at EVS. His debut down the left against Spurs offered glimmers of goals and assists fleetingly for the future linking up with Raheem Sterling, and when attacking down the flanks, City almost have a front five. The £100m man's delivery for England in the Euros marked him down as an assist king, and with Aston Villa had 16 over two seasons.

"The right will be galvanised with the expected return of the fleet-footed Kyle Walker. The England defender gives City a lot more than Joao Cancelo - who coped well defensively, but Walker's sorties down the right at pace gives them more balance to free up Riyad Mahrez. They registered an xG of 2.41 against Spurs and that really should get higher for Saturday.

"Backing Over 2.5 Goals at 1.364/11 offers little in the way of exploring other avenues, but the 3.5 price could be an absolute steal at 1.9620/21 if City find their scoring boots as they did in this fixture two seasons ago, and that's probably a little on the chunkier side given their two 1-0 losses."

Inter v Genoa: Inter to keep winning

Inter vs Genoa

Saturday August 21, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford consults the Infogol data to make score predictions for every Serie A fixture of game week one including the new look champions' opener at home to Genoa.

Chloe says: "Inter begin their title defence against Genoa at San Siro, but the home team will look very different to last season when they take to the field. Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku and Ashraf Hakimi have all moved on, robbing the Nerazzurri of the coach who masterminded their Scudetto win, the striker who scored 23 league goals and the full-back who proved to be a devastating attacking weapon.

"Yet they should still have enough to topple a Genoa side who finished 11th last term. Inter have won their last 16 home league games and their last eight home matches against Genoa in all competitions. They have also kept a clean sheet in their last six home meetings with Saturday's opponents, and Infogol's model backs them to do the same again here."

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona: Koeman's men to go two for two

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Saturday, 21:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions as the Barcelona chase a second straight win when they go to Bilbao on Saturday night.

Tom says: "Barcelona's impressive attacking display against Real Sociedad was the perfect tonic for fans after a tough summer, with 3.61 xGF the highest return of La Liga's 20 teams on opening weekend.

"Next up for Ronald Koeman's men is a trip to San Mamés, where they came from behind to win last season, and Infogol backs the visitors despite Athletic's impressive home xGA record last term."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Listen to the Football...Only Bettor podcast

Kevin Hatchard & Mark O'Haire are joined by Jake Osgathorpe & Mark Stinchcombe as they give their best bets for Saturday including Man City v Norwich and Serie A's return.

Listen out for a Sunday preview - packed full of pre-match tips for the Premier League and Europe.