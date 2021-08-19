La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW2

Betis to win home opener

Real Betis v Cádiz

Friday, 20:00

Betis and Cádiz both drew their opening games of the season, and neither can have too many complaints about the result. However, home advantage may be telling on Friday, despite Cádiz outperforming their underlying numbers to impress on the road last term. The corresponding fixture in 2020-21 was decided by a single Guido Rodríguez goal, and a similar result may be forthcoming.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 7.6013/2

Alavés to get off the mark

Alavés v Mallorca

Saturday, 16:00

Despite finding themselves bottom of the pile after a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid, Alavés can take some positives from their chance creation against Carlo Ancelotti's side. They're at Mendizorrotza once more this weekend, hosting a Mallorca side coming off an opening draw, and Infogol's model gives the hosts a reasonable edge over their newly promoted opponents.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 10.5019/2

Villarreal to break duck at Espanyol

Espanyol v Villarreal

Saturday, 18:30

Two teams who drew blanks on opening weekend meet in Barcelona, and Villarreal will hope they can build on the 1.48 xGF they averaged away from home last season. The hosts lost the corresponding fixture by a single goal during their 2019-20 relegation campaign, and Infogol's model suggests it will be tough for Vicente Moreno's side to void a comparable result this time around.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 11.5021/2

Granada's defence to stand firm

Granada v Valencia

Saturday, 18:30

Granada escaped Villarreal with a point last weekend, despite their opponents having the better of the xG by some distance, and Robert Moreno's side were far better defensively at home than away under Diego Martínez last term. Jorge Molina's late goal settled the corresponding game in the hosts' favour last season, with neither team ending the game with 11 men, and we could well be in for a similar result despite both teams appointing new managers in the interim.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 13.0012/1

Barça to go two for two

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Saturday, 21:00

Barcelona's impressive attacking display against Real Sociedad was the perfect tonic for fans after a tough summer, with 3.61 xGF the highest return of La Liga's 20 teams on opening weekend. Next up for Ronald Koeman's men is a trip to San Mamés, where they came from behind to win last season, and Infogol backs the visitors despite Athletic's impressive home xGA record last term.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 10.009/1

La Real to get a win under their belts

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano

Sunday, 16:00

An average of 2.07 xGF per home game last season for Real Sociedad was the second-highest in La Liga, and newcomers Rayo Vallecano aren't expected to overcome that. The visitors drew a blank against Sevilla last time out, and will know there are easier games to come, but it's tough to see anything other than a home win at Anoeta with Infogol giving the hosts a 62% chance.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 7.6013/2

Atléti to continue winning start

Atlético Madrid v Elche

Sunday, 18:30

Last week's win in Vigo wasn't entirely smooth sailing for the champions, with Ángel Correa's second goal finally sealing victory, but things are expected to be simpler against Elche. Fran Escribá's side had the league's worst away xGF last term, losing 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano along the way, and Infogol anticipates a similar outcome on Sunday evening.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 7.206/1

Real Madrid to pass Levante test

Levante v Real Madrid

Sunday, 21:00

Real Madrid only spent one week at the top of La Liga last season, but it came off the back of a win to nil away at Levante early in the season. A repeat would be a welcome sight for Los Blancos, and Infogol expects they will have enough to see off opponents who were denied an opening day victory by Pacha Espino's stoppage-time equaliser in Cádiz.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-3 @ 14.0013/1

Sevilla to continue solid start

Getafe v Sevilla

Monday, 19:00

After restricting Rayo to 0.53 xGF in a comprehensive opening weekend win, Sevilla are up against a Getafe side who struggled for goals - both real and expected - during the 2020-21 season. The corresponding fixture last term was a game of few chances, with the teams producing just 1.10 xG between them, and the visitors are expected to claim victory in another low-scoring affair.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 10.5019/2

El Sadar battle to end all square

Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Monday, 21:00

Plenty has changed since Osasuna saw off Celta at the start of last season, with Eduardo Coudet's arrival in Vigo helping the losers that day turn their season around and finish in the top half. Infogol finds very little to choose between these teams, neither of whom managed to claim a victory on the opening weekend, and it would be no huge surprise if the meeting ended with both teams settling for a point.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-1 @ 6.205/1