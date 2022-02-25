Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more

Leeds 4.216/5 v Tottenham 1.9310/11, the Draw 4.03/1

Antonio Conte is the favourite in the next manager to leave market and Marlce Bielsa is next in the betting. On Saturday they go head to head at Elland Road...

Andy Schooler: "Leeds will still come out and play and Kane and Son are masters at exposing gaps left and one suspects Spurs will hit their hosts on the counter-attack time and again.

"However, with Spurs having been pretty suspect at the back of late - including keeper Hugo Lloris throwing in some pretty horrific errors - perhaps the best way to side with them is to back them to win and both teams to score.

"Leeds' game against Manchester United last Sunday was the perfect example of how they will have a go, are capable of hurting teams, but also are too easy to score against.

"Leeds have already lost via this method in six of their 11 games against the top eight, including in November's reverse fixture. Two others have seen both teams score."

Blackburn 2.265/4 v QPR 3.55, the Draw 3.45

Top-six rivals Blackburn and QPR lock horns for a fascinating Championship clash on Saturday.

Mark O'Haire says: "Blackburn have enjoyed solid home supremacy when welcoming QPR to Ewood Park. Rovers have claimed top honours in each of the last four home league meetings here. On Saturday, the hosts also looking to avoid a first league double defeat by Rangers since the 1970/71 season with the Hoops having claimed a 1-0 triumph in the reverse match-up in October.

"Ten wins from 13 parachuted Blackburn 2.16 into the automatic promotion picture through the winter but Rovers have failed to fire since mid-January. Tony Mowbray's men have posted W1-D2-L4 across their past seven outings, failing to even sore on six occasions. In fact, the visitors have notched only two league goals in almost 14 hours of action.

"QPR 3.60 have endured their own lean spell of late. The midweek success was only the R's second in the Championship since mid-January (W2-D3-L2) with the visitors having lost and failed to score in each of their most recent two road trips. Nevertheless, the Hoops can boast a W7-D2-L4 return when travelling to teams outside of the runaway top-two."

Monchengladbach 2.1211/10 v Wolfsburg 3.7511/4, the Draw 3.613/5

The away side are a decent bet to come out ont top when two teams in the Bundesliga's bottom seven meet.

Kevin Hatchard says: "New acquisitions in attack have given Wolfsburg a bit of pep. Max Kruse's ingenuity has been welcome, and having already scored a match-winning brace this season at Borussia Park in Union Berlin colours, he'll look for a repeat this weekend. Danish forward Jonas Wind came from Copenhagen with a burgeoning reputation, and his superb strike against Hoffenheim last weekend was a mark of his quality.

"Gladbach were demolished 6-0 by Borussia Dortmund last weekend, the second time they've lost by that score-line this season. The Foals have leaked 46 goals this term, and have lost 11 of their 23 games. Coach Adi Hütter continues to receive the staunch backing of the club, but there's no getting away from the fact that it's been a dreadful season."

Strasbourg 2.245/4 v Nice 3.613/5, the Draw 3.412/5

Our French football expert believes the visitors are the ones to back in this Ligue 1 top four clash on Saturday afternoon.

James Eastham says: "It's hard to justify Strasbourg's price as short-priced favourites on Saturday.

"Yet Nice are one place and three points above Strasbourg in the league table. Nice also have the division's second-best away stats thanks to an excellent W8-D1-L3 record.

"Strasbourg have impressed this season but their form is not exceptional enough to justify their odds: they've won just one of their last three matches (W1-D1-L1).

"Given there's little to pick between the sides, supporting Nice in some way would be the smart bet. Lay Strasbourg at 2.24, or back Nice on the Draw No Bet market, or back Nice with a small start on the Asian Handicap market."

Empoli 5.79/2 v Juventus 1.728/11, the Draw 4.03/1

Max Allegri's men travel to Empoli and, while they won't have it all their own way, they should prevail.

Chloe Beresford says: "These two teams will arrive for their game in very different moods, with Juventus undefeated in their last 12 league games while Empoli have failed to win any of their last nine.

"It is certainly worth noting that there have been under 2.5 goals scored in 14 of Juve's last 15 games, and in each of Empoli's last three. Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Juventus to win and under 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 4.2."

Everton 12.011/1 v Man City 1.330/100, the Draw 6.411/2

The champions aim to return to winning ways against an Everton side that impressed at home under Frank Lampard.

Jamie Pacheco says: "Everton are at home and are playing a City side who have just had their wings clipped last time out and with two injuries in attack, may be fielding some tired legs in the form of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne.

"Well, that's one way of looking at it. Another is that City had a minor slip and should have little trouble disposing of an Everton side they have beaten the last four times they've played them in the league at Goodison Park. And they are after all, 41 points off better than them in the league.

"But if I had to play this market, it would be a lay of City I'd be looking at, after all. Everton do have the players to upset a hot favourite and they're due a big performance. But there are better options away from this market."

Rayo Vallecano 5.69/2 v Real Madrid 1.75/7, the Draw 4.216/5

The La Liga leaders travel to their neighbours on Saturdy evening with the chance to extend their advantage at the top.

Tom Victor says: "Rayo Vallecano's four defeats on the spin have come with an average of just 0.74 xGF per game, and the prospect of facing Real Madrid won't appeal a great deal.

"The league leaders have La Liga's best away xGA record, and Infogol's model expects Carlo Ancelotti's team to complete a league double against their near-neighbours after a 2-1 victory at the Bernabéu in November."