Football Bet of the Day: Trust in Tammy

In-form striker to hit the net

Sampdoria v Roma

Sunday 03 April, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Success in Spain for us last night, as Amorebieta's 3-1 win over Ibiza landed our BTTS bet with room to spare. We'll wrap up the week in Italy, because Roma are in action at Sampdoria, and we're focusing on one player in particular.

Tammy Abraham has been a revelation for the Giallorossi since signing from Chelsea. Jose Mourinho's belief in the England international lit the spark, and Abraham's dedication to his craft has fanned the flames. Not only has he performed on the pitch, but he has taken time to understand what it means to play for Roma, embracing the club and the city. A brace in the 3-0 derby win over Lazio cemented a bond that was already being built, and the supporters chanted Abraham's name in unison, a spine-tingling phenomenon.

Abraham is expected to be fit to face Sampdoria, after missing England's games with a back injury. He has netted 25 goals for club and country, and has scored in 15 of his last 26 games.

So, can Sampdoria keep him at bay? Well, they certainly aren't defending particularly well. They have leaked 51 goals in 30 games in Serie A, and they are only seven points above the relegation zone. They have lost three of their last four matches, conceding four to Atalanta, two at Udinese and three against Juventus.

Abraham is 2.447/5 to score, and that seems generous to me.