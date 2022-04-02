Football Bet of the Day: We'd have Amore for goals

Sparks to fly in Spain

Amorebieta v Ibiza

Saturday 02 April, 17:15

Our Dutch dalliance ended in a push last night, as Eerste Divisie leaders Emmen played out a 1-1 draw at De Graafschap. We're pretty much level for the week, so now's the time to press on for profit.

We'll spend our Saturday in Spain, because there's an intriguing clash in the Segunda Division between Amorebieta and Ibiza.

Amorebieta are scrapping for survival. They are in the bottom four, nine points adrift of safety, and they haven't won a game since late January. The Basque side won promotion from the regional third tier last season, and they have struggled to adapt to the higher level. The Basque side has picked up just four wins in the league all season, and they have one of the division's worst defensive records, with 50 goals leaked in 33 games.

Ibiza have adjusted far better to life at a higher level, and the acquisition of coach Paco Jemez mid-season has given the side a forceful push at the right time. Ibiza are safe in mid-table, and a chase for promotion isn't totally out of the equation. The island club has lost just one of the last five matches.

I don't really understand why Ibiza are the 3.39/4 outsiders here in the Match Odds market, given Amorebieta's lack of wins this term, but I'm going to focus on the Both Teams To Score market. 26 of Amorebieta's 35 competitive games have seen both teams find the net, and that's been the case in 12 of Ibiza's last 16 matches.