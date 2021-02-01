Same Game Multi Tips: Four bets for Tuesday in the Premier League

Sheffield Utd v West Brom - low-scoring draw on the cards

The Premier League's bottom two meet at Bramall Lane on Tuesday for a true six-pointer. Both teams need the points but the Blades are the worse off, with just two wins all season. The picture looks little better for the Baggies who have also been victorious just twice but earned more draws - one of their wins was a 1-0 victory against Utd at the Hawthorns. The hosts have the worst attack in the top flight with just 12 goals while the visitors have managed just five more. A share of the points, which would help neither side, looks like it could be on the cards in a match featuring under 2.5 goals.

Wolves v Arsenal - Nuno's men to halt Gunners' resurgence

What has happened to Wolves? Well, they lost their best player and the had a gruelling end to last season in the Europa League. But does that really explain why they're 14th and starting to look over their shoulders? Losing to Crystal Palace at the weekend was disappointing but, at Molineux, their underlying numbers are much better and Nuno should pick a more attacking formation when they play Arsenal on Tuesday.

The Gunners are resurgent but they were lucky not to lose against Manchester United and I can see Mikel Arteta's run ending here.

Man Utd v Southampton - Solskjaer's men to edge close match

Are Manchester United title contenders or, after losing to Sheffield Utd and drawing at Arsenal, have they fallen out of the race? With five points dropped in the past week, they probably can't afford not to beat Southampton on Tuesday. Saints have lost their last three and will feel they have a point to prove here, after letting a lead two goal slip against United in November to lose the reverse fixture 3-2. But the Reds have tightened up since then while Saints have mustered just one goal in three Premier League matches. Kevin Hatchard says goals will be in short supply in his preview, and I agree.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace - Wilson and Magpies to build momentum

Steve Bruce and Roy Hodgson have both featured prominently in the Next Manager to Leave market in recent weeks but victories for their teams at the weekend has helped to relieve some of the pressure. Newcastle were particularly impressive in beating Everton at Goodison but they have lost five teams at St James' Park this season. Palace have managed just three wins on the road and have generally struggle to create chances and keep clean sheets. You have to back almost two months for the last time Newcastle scored more than one goal in a home match in the league. Callum Wilson got two at Goodison after a seven game drought and could be worth backing to keep his momentum going here.