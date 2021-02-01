Wolves v Arsenal: Resurgent Gunners to continue recent progress

Wolves v Arsenal

Tuesday, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Wolves desperate to halt slump

Wolves are on a miserable run in the Premier League with manager Nuno Espirito Santo facing the toughest challenge of his time in charge. It is no coincidence their slump has coincided with the injury to striker Raul Jimenez and the side are looking extremely limited in attack. Without a win in eight league matches, Wolves have dropped down to 14th in the table.

Nuno knows his team need to improve quickly but there is no doubt Wolves are short on confidence and goals. Wolves earned a goalless draw at Chelsea on Wednesday but this was undone by a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday. New signing Willian Jose was handed his first start but Wolves struggled again in the final third.

Arsenal's turn to youth sparks upturn

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was under intense pressure towards the end of last year but the Spaniard has steadied the ship over the last month as they climbed back into the top ten. His decision to put faith in the club's younger talents has paid off with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka spearheading their revival.

A 3-1 win over Chelsea launched their revival and Arsenal have claimed five victories and two draws in their last seven league matches.

Despite missing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney and Saka, Arsenal earned a deserved 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United on Saturday. Alexandre Lacazette came closest to scoring as his free-kick struck the bar while new midfield signing Martin Odegaard made a late cameo off the bench. Although this Arsenal team are still a work in progress, the last few weeks have certainly offered more promise especially with the impact of their younger players.

Gunners favourites to claim win

Wolves are 3.65 outsiders for this match but there is no interest in siding with the floundering hosts. Without a win in eight games and with only one victory in 11 league games, Wolves are really struggling to find any momentum. Facing a resurgent Arsenal is no easy task and it would be a surprise if they ended their winless run.

Arsenal are 2.245/4 favourites and the visitors look worth backing to continue their revival. Only leaders Manchester City have a better record in their last seven league matches than Arsenal and the Gunners should head to wounded Wolves with confidence.

The draw can be backed at 3.55/2 but Arsenal have only been held once on the road this season. Arteta's side have won five games away, one more than at home, so there should be few worries about their visit to Molineux. Arsenal look a more than fair price and merit support to claim their fourth consecutive away league win.

Goals could be scarce at Molineux

Arsenal look worth backing and a low-scoring away win looks the most likely outcome. Arteta's side are far from prolific scorers, with 26 goals from 21 matches, while Wolves have just 21 and are only averaging one goal a game. All of Arsenal's league wins this season have seen no more than four goals scored. A win over Wolves with under 4.5 goals offers a slight odds boost by pushing the favourites out to 6/4.

It is no surprise under 2.5 goals is just 1.748/11 with both teams lacking potency in the final third. Looking at Betfair' Same Game Multi option, combining an Arsenal win with Wolves failing to score boosts the odds to 3.52. Four of their last six league victories have seen them keep a clean sheet.

