Same Game Multi Tips: Four for Thursday night's Europa League

Auba and co. could fail to fire again

Arsenal v Benfica

Live on BT Sport 1

17:55

After the first leg draw last week this tie is perfectly poised for a night of potential drama. Both teams played on Sunday, so have had the same amount of rest, and neither registered a goal in their respective matches. Kevin Hatchard thinks we'll see more goals on Thursday but points out that the Gunners managed just one shot on target in defeat to Man City at the weekend. Benfica can make it difficult for their English opponents, so I'm going for another draw on a night when the attacking players once again fail to fire.

Foxes to edge another tight match

Leicester v Slavia Prague

Live on BT Sport ESPN

20:00

Last week's 0-0 in the Czech capital made for a winning multi for this as we backed under 1.5 goals and the draw. With everything to play for, and the added incentive of an away goal, Slavia should open up more in the second leg. That will create opportunities for the English side and provide opportunities for Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes to do what they couldn't do last Thursday and find the net.

I'm going to back Brendan Rodgers' men to win inside 90 minutes but the visitors can get on the score sheet.

Tougher test for United

Manchester United v Real Sociedad

Live on BT Sport 2

20:00

Manchester United are going through after winning the first leg 4-0. They have been much better on the road than at home this season though. On top of that, I expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make changes to his team. The Red Devils will also have one eye on Sunday's trip to Chelsea. These factors could present an opportunity for Sociedad to make this match more competitive than last week's, so I'm going to risk opposing United on a night of fewer goals than the first leg.

Rangers to rediscover defensive solidity

Rangers v Antwerp

Live on BT Sport 3

17:55

Last week's 4-3 win for Rangers in Antwerp was the kind of thrilling European night that Steven Gerrard used to star in as a player. The manager of the SPL leaders, however, probably wants to see a different kind of match at Ibrox on Thursday. Going into that first leg, I thought Rangers defence was key to how the match panned out. I was wrong but, having conceded three and come away with a one goal advantage in the tie, I expect Gerrard to emphasise the importance of keeping it tight at the back in this match and for that reason I'm going with unders.