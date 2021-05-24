Football Bet of the Day: Norway this will be dull

Norwegian rivals to strike sparks

Rosenborg v Molde

Monday 24 May, 19:00

Our Tobias tiptoed into the black last night, as Hacken did him proud with a 3-1 win over Varbergs that landed his Over 2.5 Goals bet with room to spare. While he goes to join the inquest into why Sweden had such a disappointing Eurovision, we'll pick up the baton and take it to Norway. Two of the biggest names in Norwegian football are doing battle tonight, and I think it could be a lot of fun.

Last season's Eliteserien was very unusual in the sense that Bodo/Glimt produced a season no-one expected, and left both Rosenborg and Molde trailing in their wake. Those clubs had won 10 of the previous 11 Norwegian titles between them, but Molde finished second, 19 points behind the leaders, and Rosenborg ended up fourth.

Both clubs have made unbeaten starts to this campaign, and both are scoring freely. Rosenborg twice came back from a goal down to draw 2-2 at Bodo/Glimt, and they have won their two home games 5-0 and 3-2. If we stretch back into last season, RBK have won 12 of their last 14 top-flight home games, including the last four.

Molde are also unbeaten, although they have played three games instead of Rosenborg's four. They have won 2-0 against Kristiansund and 4-0 against Brann, and they drew 3-3 at Tromso. Stretching back into last term, nine of their last 13 Eliteserien games have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land.

I'll go for Over 3.5 Goals tonight at 2.588/5. Both teams are scoring plenty of goals, and five of the last ten league meetings have featured four goals or more, so matches between these giants aren't generally cagey.