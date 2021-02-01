Football Bet of the Day: Reggina to be rocked

Faltering hosts to fail again

Reggina v Salernitana

Monday 01 February, 20:00

We start the week by doffing our cap to our pal Tobias, who took a big swing yesterday by backing Rapid Vienna to win at LASK Linz at 4.1, and the capital club came through for him with a 2-1 victory. Bravo.

That leaves us with some catching up to do, and we'll kick off in Italy. Salernitana are making the trip to face Reggina in Serie B, and although the hosts have picked up under new management, I don't expect them to win tonight.

Back in the famed Football Italia days, when Channel 4 pumped the magic of Serie A into our homes, Reggina spent time in the top flight. Since then, like so many clubs, they have encountered financial difficulties and have fallen from grace. Last season they did however win their Serie C group, grabbing back a place in the second tier.

Reggina have found most of this season tough going, and although there was a brief uplift when coach Marco Baroni replaced Domenico Toscano, they have taken just a point from their last three games. On home soil, they have lost three of their last four. Having former Milan, Roma and PSG star Jeremy Menez in the side hasn't been quite as helpful as they might have hoped, as the Frenchman has only scored twice.

Salernitana are sixth, and although they have lost three of the last four, it's worth examining who they faced in those defeats. Empoli and Monza are the top two, and the defeat to fellow top-half side Pordenone was largely due to an early red card for midfielder Leonardo Capezzi. If you take those three losses out of the equation, they have lost two in 16 against the rest, and have won ten of those matches.

I can't really see why Reggina are strong favourites here at 2.35/4, so I'll use the Sportsbook's Same Game Multi to back Salernitana/Draw Double Chance and Over 0.5 Goals at 1.8910/11. The two teams have played out just one goalless draw each this term, so we should get at least one goal in the game.