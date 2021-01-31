Football Bet of the Day: Rapid Vienna could run rings round Linz

LASK Linz v Rapid Vienna

Sunday 16:00

In Spain last night, Valencia did something they hadn't done all this La Liga season. They kept a clean sheet at the Mestalla. Props to them, but their 1-0 win over Elche was no good to us.

We're looking to bounce back with a punt in Austria at a bigger price than usual. Home and away, second-placed Rapid Vienna have won their last four Bundesliga meetings against LASK Linz (and 8/11 since 2017) and we like the odds on them making it five in a row this afternoon.

In Linz, Rapid have won 4/5 league meetings. On the road this term, Dietmar Kuhbauer's men are W4-D1-L1. Going back to 2018, the boss has guided them to three points in 19/31 away games.

On the face of it, LASK Linz are a robust W5-D0-L2 on home soil this term. But the five wins have come against teams now in the bottom half of the 12-team Bundesliga. Against top-half outfits like Rapid, they've lost 2/2, including their most recent outing at the Raiffeisen Arena - a 2-4 defeat to fifth-placed WSG Wattens. That's a very small sample size and backing Rapid to beat them today is no sure thing, but it feels like the right thing to do at the prices.