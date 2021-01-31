To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Same Game Multi Offer image 1

Same Game Multi offer image 2

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Rapid Vienna could run rings round Linz

Austria football fans
There could be an 'Oh, Vienna' moment in Austria this afternoon

Second-placed Rapid Vienna look a generous price to win at fourth-placed Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

"On the road this term, Dietmar Kuhbauer's men are W4-D1-L1"

Back Rapid Vienna @ 4.1 to beat LASK Linz

LASK Linz v Rapid Vienna
Sunday 16:00

In Spain last night, Valencia did something they hadn't done all this La Liga season. They kept a clean sheet at the Mestalla. Props to them, but their 1-0 win over Elche was no good to us.

We're looking to bounce back with a punt in Austria at a bigger price than usual. Home and away, second-placed Rapid Vienna have won their last four Bundesliga meetings against LASK Linz (and 8/11 since 2017) and we like the odds on them making it five in a row this afternoon.

In Linz, Rapid have won 4/5 league meetings. On the road this term, Dietmar Kuhbauer's men are W4-D1-L1. Going back to 2018, the boss has guided them to three points in 19/31 away games.

On the face of it, LASK Linz are a robust W5-D0-L2 on home soil this term. But the five wins have come against teams now in the bottom half of the 12-team Bundesliga. Against top-half outfits like Rapid, they've lost 2/2, including their most recent outing at the Raiffeisen Arena - a 2-4 defeat to fifth-placed WSG Wattens. That's a very small sample size and backing Rapid to beat them today is no sure thing, but it feels like the right thing to do at the prices.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 16pts
Returned: 15.48pts
P/L: -0.52pts

Recommended bets

Back Rapid Vienna @ 4.1 to beat LASK Linz

Austrian Bundesliga: LASK Linz v Rapid Vienna (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 31 January, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
LASK Linz
Rapid Vienna
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Bet of the Day

Read past articles