Football Bet of the Day: Elche to make a mark in Valencia

Valencia v Elche

Saturday 17:30

In Spain last night, Valladolid left it late, but we got to BTTS in the end. Visiting Huesca went three up thanks to Rafa Mir's 20-minute hat-trick before the hosts grabbed an all-important (to us) consolation in the 92nd minute.

We're sticking in Spain today. The third of four La Liga matches brings second-bottom Elche to 14th-placed Valencia. The hosts are odds-on favourites, but we're not sure they'll have everything their own way.

Los Che have appeared 10 times at the Mestalla in La Liga this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet. BTTS has been the right bet in 7/10, including 5/5 featuring visitors who are now in the wrong half of the table.

That's firmly where promoted Elche are, way down in 19th. However, Jorge Almiron's men have scored in 6/8 road trips so far and we'll take even money (or slightly better) about them to find the back of the net today and help us land another BTTS bet.