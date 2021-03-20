Football Bet of the Day: Sevilla streak to continue

Andalusians' away form to improve

Real Valladolid v Sevilla

Saturday 20 March, 20:00

Live on LaLiga TV

If they ever make a documentary about me writing this column, they're going to call it "One Goal Short." RB Leipzig totally dominated last night's Bundesliga game at struggling Arminia Bielefeld, but they only won 1-0, and that wasn't quite enough to cover the Asian Handicap.

Disgruntled and dismayed, we move on to Spain, and the club that netted us a winner earlier this week. Sevilla made us a profit when they saw off Elche 2-0 in midweek, and I'll back them to win at Valladolid this evening.

Sevilla are trying to make sure of a Champions League spot, and having tumbled out of Europe's premier competition against Borussia Dortmund, they can now fully concentrate on the league. They have a nine-point lead over fifth-placed Real Sociedad, and a top-three place isn't beyond them if Real Madrid become distracted by their Champions League efforts.

Sevilla have won three of their last four away games in La Liga, and those wins were all against bottom-half sides. If you stretch back further, they have won six of their last nine away games in the league.

Valladolid are fighting for survival, but their form at the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla leaves a lot to be desired. They have lost four of their last six on home soil, including defeats against Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Sevilla welcome back Joan Jordan and Diego Carlos from suspension, and even if Lucas Ocampos fails a fitness test, the excellent Papu Gomez can deputise. I'll back Sevilla to take all three points at 1.910/11.