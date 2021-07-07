Football Bet of the Day: Red Bulls to tiptoe to victory

Table-toppers to secure hard-fought win

RB Bragantino v Cuiaba

Wednesday 07 July, 22:00

We soon got the sinking feeling in Helsinki last night, as HJK delivered the win we wanted, but spoilt it by scoring three times in the first 13 minutes. That left us no room for error, and a consolation goal for Montenegrin side Buducnost tipped us over the 3.5 goals line.

We'll head to Brazil now, because surprise Serie A leaders RB Bragantino are in action against struggling Cuiaba, and I'm looking for a home win.

RB Bragantino are the latest Red Bull-backed team to push for a major title, with Red Bull Salzburg dominating Austrian football, and RB Leipzig pushing for the meisterschale in Germany. This season they have already beaten some traditional giants in the top flight, securing wins against Corinthians, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Sao Paulo. They are the only unbeaten side in the division, and they have a two-point lead at the top.

Cuiaba have won promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history, and while they are yet to win a game, they have been tough to beat. They have drawn four of their seven games so far, and they have drawn their last three on the road. The problem for the Dourado is the lack of attacking punch. Cuiaba have scored just four goals in their first seven games, and have failed to score in three of their four away games.

RB have only won one of their four home games, but have been immaculate on their travels. They might have to work really hard to open up what can be quite an obdurate Cuiaba side, so I'll go for an RB win and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.834/5 on the Sportsbook. It's worth noting that Cuiaba haven't conceded more than twice in any of their top-flight games so far.