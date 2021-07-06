Football Bet of the Day: Some-Finn tells me hosts will win

Hosts to take first-leg lead

HJK v Buducnost

Tuesday 06 July, 17:00

They made us a bit nervous towards the end, but Djurgardens got the job done for us last night, as their 3-0 win over Orebro saw our home win/under 3.5 goals bet land.

We'll stick with that type of bet, but we'll switch our attention to the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. It seems like last season has barely finished, but the road to the final in 2022 begins today. HJK Helsinki are up against Buducnost in a clash between Finland and Montenegro, and we'll back the in-form hosts.

HJK are in the midst of defending their Veikkausliga title, and they are once again top of the standings. They haver claimed 31 points from their 11 games, and they have won their last five home matches. They have conceded just five goals so far.

Buducnost finished their season in late May, completing the league and cup double in Montenegro. They have won back-to-back league titles, but last season's Champions League push ended almost before it started, as they lost 3-1 at home to Bulgarian side Ludogorets. In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, those qualifiers were just played over one match, but the previous two-legged format has now been restored.

HJK are in superb form, and they have match-fitness as they are well into their season. Buducnost have won a couple of friendlies recently, but it's been a while since their last competitive game, and I'll back the hosts to edge a close one. Eight of their ten league wins have featured fewer than four goals, and I'll go for that outcome again by using the Sportsbook.

