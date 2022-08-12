</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Tipsheet: The best bets for Saturday's showdowns
Stephen Tudor
12 August 2022
3.30 min read "2022-08-12T18:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-12T18:05:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ae0fc6d1d129971ad1b5ccef9e01b65e5a0da861.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor highlights where the goals, assists and three points will likely be found this Saturday. Aston Villa v Everton (12:30) - A lunch lacking bite The Villans looked off the pace and out of sorts on the South Coast last Saturday and though a simple false start narrative cannot be discounted, it also brings their poor form at the tail-end of last season into the reckoning. From mid-March on, Villa won only two from their concluding 11, both against sides that were eventually relegated. Better application can be expected in front of their home fans but still, until they get the best out of Buendia, and until Coutinho influences games as they need him to then Steven Gerrard's side will struggle. Against Bournemouth they accrued just two shots on target. The Toffees were similarly shot-shy in their opening fixture, and this hardly surprises given they are presently minus a recognised centre-forward. All told, the lunchtime kick-off will likely be intriguing but low scoring. Go for under 2.5 goals @ 1.7 Arsenal v Leicester (15:00) - Jesus scores The Gunners impressed at Selhurst Park last week and Mikel Arteta's words post-game were revealing. "I have had this feeling since the boys started pre-season. They are ready, they look hungry." That hunger was epitomised by Gabriel Jesus' endeavours up front, the Brazilian having 10 touches inside the opposition box while his take-ons matched a personal best in the Premier League. With seven goals across pre-season, the 25-year-old will be determined to put on a show on his home debut. As for the Foxes, it increasingly feels like a tough campaign lies in wait, a feeling that grows with every sale they make and fresh injury they endure. On both occasions last term, they lost 2-0 to Arsenal and it would not be remarkable if history repeated itself here with our own Jake Osgathorpe going further and suggesting the Emirates is becoming a fortress. Back Gabriel Jesus to have four or more shots @ 1.7 Brighton v Newcastle (15:00) - All square at the Amex Both sides were terrific on the opening weekend, overcoming very different challenges in relative comfort and with no little style. In beating newly-promoted Forest, the Magpies racked up more shots than anyone else in the top-flight. Brighton meanwhile, cleverly pinpointed Manchester United's weaknesses and duly capitalised in what amounted to a Graham Potter tactical masterclass. It really was an admirably cohesive display considering they lost two of their best players over the summer.Callum Wilson has scored three in his last two appearances for Newcastle and he's their obvious danger man, while Danny Welbeck takes that mantle for the Seagulls. Leandro Trussard should feature heavily too. The Belgian winger has twice scored previously in this fixture. A bet builder backing a score-draw, Wilson scoring anytime, and Trussard to have 1+ shots on target offers up 15.1 Manchester City v Bournemouth (15:00) - Little value in the Haaland hype Erling Haaland's brace at the London Stadium has quickly dispelled the silly notion that he might struggle in the Premier League. Instead, we are now seeing plenty of pundits flying to the other extreme, such is the way with these things. The Nordic Meat Shield broke a Bundesliga record for his minutes per goals ratio and already it is anticipated he will do likewise in England. Who knows, he just might. For now though, common sense needs to prevail. The Norwegian hit-man has the same odds to fire a hat-trick against the Cherries as Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring and in the last six games when De Bruyne has found the back of the net he has done precisely that. Indeed, eight of the Belgian's last 10 goals have been converted within the opening half an hour. Roll the dice on De Bruyne scoring first @ 5.5 Southampton v Leeds (15:00) - Saints to stumble The Saints took four points off Leeds last season, but an awful lot has happened since, most of which suggests Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will be fortunate to get four points come September. In attempting to address a worrying form-spiral that saw Southampton win only one from their last 12 in 2021/22, the Austrian embarked on a summer overhaul, investing almost exclusively in youth. Was it brave and commendable that the average age of his seven signings was 19.4? Almost certainly. Was it madness in the circumstances? Again, same answer.With a string of tricky tests on the horizon, it's a decision that may ultimately cost Hasenhuttl his job.Leeds are strongly fancied here, and any bets covering late goals should be green-lit. Seven of the 15 goals they have scored in the Jesse Marsch era have come beyond the 70th minute. Backing a comfortable away victory is probably the wisest choice though. Leeds to score 3 or more goals is decent value @ 5.5 Wolves v Fulham (15:00) - Cottagers have early momentum Fulham returned to the top-flight with a bang last Saturday, surpassing Liverpool for intensity and showing they have ample mettle to go with their attacking flair that harvested 106 Championship goals last term. We should perhaps be sceptical of such performances extending into the autumn but while Aleksandar Mitrovic appears hell-bent on proving his doubters wrong - who insist the burly Serb is too good for the second tier but can't cut it at the highest level - then let's jump aboard the Fulham express for the time being. Wolves meanwhile only managed to out-score the three relegated sides last season and have strived to resolve their goal-scoring woes this week by bringing in Goncalo Guedes from Valencia. Boasting just 28 goals from 146 La Liga outings however, prolific he is not and maybe it matters too that the Portuguese forward is no stranger to a yellow card. Back Mitrovic to score, Guedes to be cautioned, and over 9.5 corners as a bet builder @ 25.0 Brentford v Manchester United (17:30) - Reds to get fooled again It is far too early to start quoting The Who's Won't Get Fooled Again concerning Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United. Last Saturday though it did very much feel like 'meet the new boss, same as the old boss'. Or at least that's what was reflected on the pitch, with the Dutchman's pressing mandate barely in evidence and with a midfield still incapable of retaining possession. You would never have guessed a new manager was at the helm, were it not for a thousand camera shots aimed at the dug-out. It's tempting to hark back to Brentford's rousing victory over Arsenal early on last season and believe United are in for an extremely tough time of it in West London. But perhaps it is revealing that both teams were in the bottom five for tackles made last weekend. Perhaps it won't be as rough and ready as clichés dictate. What we can anticipate however, is their task will become more difficult as the game wears on. In his acca building column Alex Keble pinpoints a tactical switch that stung the Bees into life at Leicester but additionally, they have long improved in the latter periods of matches, scoring 16 of their last 20 the other side of the break. Ste Tudor highlights where the goals, assists and three points will likely be found this Saturday.

Aston Villa v Everton (12:30) - A lunch lacking bite

The Villans looked off the pace and out of sorts on the South Coast last Saturday and though a simple false start narrative cannot be discounted, it also brings their poor form at the tail-end of last season into the reckoning. From mid-March on, Villa won only two from their concluding 11, both against sides that were eventually relegated.

Better application can be expected in front of their home fans but still, until they get the best out of Buendia, and until Coutinho influences games as they need him to then Steven Gerrard's side will struggle. Against Bournemouth they accrued just two shots on target.

The Toffees were similarly shot-shy in their opening fixture, and this hardly surprises given they are presently minus a recognised centre-forward.

All told, the lunchtime kick-off will likely be intriguing but low scoring.

Go for under 2.5 goals @ 1.7

Arsenal v Leicester (15:00) - Jesus scores

The Gunners impressed at Selhurst Park last week and Mikel Arteta's words post-game were revealing. "I have had this feeling since the boys started pre-season. They are ready, they look hungry."

That hunger was epitomised by Gabriel Jesus' endeavours up front, the Brazilian having 10 touches inside the opposition box while his take-ons matched a personal best in the Premier League. With seven goals across pre-season, the 25-year-old will be determined to put on a show on his home debut.

As for the Foxes, it increasingly feels like a tough campaign lies in wait, a feeling that grows with every sale they make and fresh injury they endure. On both occasions last term, they lost 2-0 to Arsenal and it would not be remarkable if history repeated itself here with our own Jake Osgathorpe going further and suggesting the Emirates is becoming a fortress.

Back Gabriel Jesus to have four or more shots @ 1.7

Brighton v Newcastle (15:00) - All square at the Amex

Both sides were terrific on the opening weekend, overcoming very different challenges in relative comfort and with no little style.

In beating newly-promoted Forest, the Magpies racked up more shots than anyone else in the top-flight. Brighton meanwhile, cleverly pinpointed Manchester United's weaknesses and duly capitalised in what amounted to a Graham Potter tactical masterclass.

It really was an admirably cohesive display considering they lost two of their best players over the summer.

Callum Wilson has scored three in his last two appearances for Newcastle and he's their obvious danger man, while Danny Welbeck takes that mantle for the Seagulls. Leandro Trussard should feature heavily too. The Belgian winger has twice scored previously in this fixture.

A bet builder backing a score-draw, Wilson scoring anytime, and Trussard to have 1+ shots on target offers up 15.1

Manchester City v Bournemouth (15:00) - Little value in the Haaland hype

Erling Haaland's brace at the London Stadium has quickly dispelled the silly notion that he might struggle in the Premier League. Instead, we are now seeing plenty of pundits flying to the other extreme, such is the way with these things.

The Nordic Meat Shield broke a Bundesliga record for his minutes per goals ratio and already it is anticipated he will do likewise in England. Who knows, he just might.

For now though, common sense needs to prevail. The Norwegian hit-man has the same odds to fire a hat-trick against the Cherries as Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring and in the last six games when De Bruyne has found the back of the net he has done precisely that.

Indeed, eight of the Belgian's last 10 goals have been converted within the opening half an hour.

Roll the dice on De Bruyne scoring first @ 5.5

Southampton v Leeds (15:00) - Saints to stumble

The Saints took four points off Leeds last season, but an awful lot has happened since, most of which suggests Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will be fortunate to get four points come September.

In attempting to address a worrying form-spiral that saw Southampton win only one from their last 12 in 2021/22, the Austrian embarked on a summer overhaul, investing almost exclusively in youth.

Was it brave and commendable that the average age of his seven signings was 19.4? Almost certainly. Was it madness in the circumstances? Again, same answer.

With a string of tricky tests on the horizon, it's a decision that may ultimately cost Hasenhuttl his job.

Leeds are strongly fancied here, and any bets covering late goals should be green-lit. Seven of the 15 goals they have scored in the Jesse Marsch era have come beyond the 70th minute.

Backing a comfortable away victory is probably the wisest choice though.

Leeds to score 3 or more goals is decent value @ 5.5

Wolves v Fulham (15:00) - Cottagers have early momentum

Fulham returned to the top-flight with a bang last Saturday, surpassing Liverpool for intensity and showing they have ample mettle to go with their attacking flair that harvested 106 Championship goals last term.

We should perhaps be sceptical of such performances extending into the autumn but while Aleksandar Mitrovic appears hell-bent on proving his doubters wrong - who insist the burly Serb is too good for the second tier but can't cut it at the highest level - then let's jump aboard the Fulham express for the time being.

Wolves meanwhile only managed to out-score the three relegated sides last season and have strived to resolve their goal-scoring woes this week by bringing in Goncalo Guedes from Valencia. Boasting just 28 goals from 146 La Liga outings however, prolific he is not and maybe it matters too that the Portuguese forward is no stranger to a yellow card.

Back Mitrovic to score, Guedes to be cautioned, and over 9.5 corners as a bet builder @ 25.0

Brentford v Manchester United (17:30) - Reds to get fooled again

It is far too early to start quoting The Who's Won't Get Fooled Again concerning Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United. Last Saturday though it did very much feel like 'meet the new boss, same as the old boss'.

Or at least that's what was reflected on the pitch, with the Dutchman's pressing mandate barely in evidence and with a midfield still incapable of retaining possession. You would never have guessed a new manager was at the helm, were it not for a thousand camera shots aimed at the dug-out.

It's tempting to hark back to Brentford's rousing victory over Arsenal early on last season and believe United are in for an extremely tough time of it in West London.

But perhaps it is revealing that both teams were in the bottom five for tackles made last weekend. Perhaps it won't be as rough and ready as clichés dictate.

What we can anticipate however, is their task will become more difficult as the game wears on. In his acca building column Alex Keble pinpoints a tactical switch that stung the Bees into life at Leicester but additionally, they have long improved in the latter periods of matches, scoring 16 of their last 20 the other side of the break.

Back Brentford to win the second half @ 3.7

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the Betfair site for more info. T&Cs apply. From mid-March on, Villa won only two from their concluding 11, both against sides that were eventually relegated.</p><p>Better application can be expected in front of their home fans but still, until they get the best out of Buendia, and until Coutinho influences games as they need him to then <strong>Steven Gerrard's side will struggle</strong>. Against Bournemouth they accrued just two shots on target.</p><p>The Toffees were similarly shot-shy in their opening fixture, and this hardly surprises given they are presently minus a recognised centre-forward.</p><p>All told, the lunchtime kick-off will likely be intriguing but low scoring.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Go for under 2.5 goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/aston-villa-v-everton/31531730" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.7</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-leicester/31531736">Arsenal v Leicester</a> (15:00) - Jesus scores</h2><p></p><p>The Gunners impressed at <strong>Selhurst Park</strong> last week and Mikel Arteta's words post-game were revealing. "I have had this feeling since the boys started pre-season. They are ready, they look hungry."</p><p>That hunger was epitomised by Gabriel Jesus' endeavours up front, the Brazilian having 10 touches inside the opposition box while his take-ons matched a personal best in the Premier League. With seven goals across pre-season, the 25-year-old will be determined to put on a show on his home debut.</p><p>As for the Foxes, it increasingly feels like a tough campaign lies in wait, a feeling that grows with every sale they make and fresh injury they endure. On both occasions last term, they lost 2-0 to Arsenal and it would not be remarkable if history repeated itself here with our own<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-xg-tips-get-on-the-gunners-100822-829.html"> Jake Osgathorpe going further and suggesting the Emirates is becoming a fortress</a>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Gabriel Jesus to have four or more shots @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-leicester/31531736" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.7</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle/31531732">Brighton v Newcastle</a> (15:00) - All square at the Amex</h2><p></p><p>Both sides were terrific on the opening weekend, overcoming very different challenges in relative comfort and with no little style.</p><p>In beating newly-promoted Forest, the Magpies racked up more shots than anyone else in the top-flight. Brighton meanwhile, cleverly pinpointed Manchester United's weaknesses and duly capitalised in what amounted to a <strong>Graham Potter tactical masterclass</strong>.</p><p>It really was an admirably cohesive display considering they lost two of their best players over the summer.<br><br>Callum Wilson has scored three in his last two appearances for Newcastle and he's their obvious danger man, while Danny Welbeck takes that mantle for the Seagulls. Leandro Trussard should feature heavily too. The Belgian winger has twice scored previously in this fixture.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>A bet builder backing a score-draw, Wilson scoring anytime, and Trussard to have 1+ shots on target offers up</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle/31531732" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">15.1</a></div><h2><img alt="Danny Welbeck, Brighton.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Danny%20Welbeck,%20Brighton.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-bournemouth/31531739">Manchester City v Bournemouth</a> (15:00) - Little value in the Haaland hype</h2><p></p><p>Erling Haaland's brace at the London Stadium has quickly dispelled the silly notion that he might struggle in the Premier League. Instead, we are now seeing plenty of pundits flying to the other extreme, such is the way with these things.</p><p>The Nordic Meat Shield <strong>broke a Bundesliga record</strong> for his minutes per goals ratio and already it is anticipated he will do likewise in England. Who knows, he just might.</p><p>For now though, common sense needs to prevail. The Norwegian hit-man has the same odds to fire a hat-trick against the Cherries as Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring and in the last six games when De Bruyne has found the back of the net he has done precisely that.</p><p>Indeed, eight of the Belgian's last 10 goals have been converted within the opening half an hour.<br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Roll the dice on De Bruyne scoring first @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-bournemouth/31531739" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.5</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-leeds/31531742">Southampton v Leeds</a> (15:00) - Saints to stumble</h2><p></p><p>The Saints took four points off Leeds last season, but an awful lot has happened since, most of which suggests <strong>Ralph Hasenhuttl's side</strong> will be fortunate to get four points come September.</p><p>In attempting to address a worrying form-spiral that saw Southampton win only one from their last 12 in 2021/22, the Austrian embarked on a summer overhaul, investing almost exclusively in youth.</p><p>Was it brave and commendable that the average age of his seven signings was 19.4? Almost certainly. Was it madness in the circumstances? Again, same answer.<br><br>With a string of tricky tests on the horizon, it's a decision that may ultimately cost Hasenhuttl his job.<br><br>Leeds are strongly fancied here, and any bets covering late goals should be green-lit. Seven of the 15 goals they have scored in the <strong>Jesse Marsch era</strong> have come beyond the 70th minute.</p><p>Backing a comfortable away victory is probably the wisest choice though.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Leeds to score 3 or more goals is decent value @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-leeds/31531742" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.5</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-fulham/31531743">Wolves v Fulham</a> (15:00) - Cottagers have early momentum</h2><p><strong></strong><br>Fulham returned to the top-flight with a bang last Saturday, <strong>surpassing Liverpool for intensity</strong> and showing they have ample mettle to go with their attacking flair that harvested 106 Championship goals last term.</p><p>We should perhaps be sceptical of such performances extending into the autumn but while Aleksandar Mitrovic appears hell-bent on proving his doubters wrong - who insist the burly Serb is too good for the second tier but can't cut it at the highest level - then let's jump aboard the Fulham express for the time being.</p><p>Wolves meanwhile only managed to out-score the three relegated sides last season and have strived to resolve their goal-scoring woes this week by bringing in <strong>Goncalo Guedes from Valencia</strong>. Boasting just 28 goals from 146 La Liga outings however, prolific he is not and maybe it matters too that the Portuguese forward is no stranger to a yellow card.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mitrovic to score, Guedes to be cautioned, and over 9.5 corners as a bet builder @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-fulham/31531743" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">25.0</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/aston-villa-v-everton/31531730">Brentford v Manchester United</a> (17:30) - Reds to get fooled again</h2><p></p><p>It is far too early to start quoting The Who's Won't Get Fooled Again concerning Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United. Last Saturday though it did very much feel like 'meet the new boss, same as the old boss'.</p><p>Or at least that's what was reflected on the pitch, with the <strong>Dutchman's pressing mandate</strong> barely in evidence and with a midfield still incapable of retaining possession. You would never have guessed a new manager was at the helm, were it not for a thousand camera shots aimed at the dug-out.</p><p>It's tempting to hark back to Brentford's rousing victory over Arsenal early on last season and believe United are in for an extremely tough time of it in West London.</p><p>But perhaps it is revealing that both teams were in the bottom five for tackles made last weekend. Perhaps it won't be as rough and ready as clichés dictate.</p><p>What we can anticipate however, is their task will become more difficult as the game wears on. In his acca building column <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-acca-builder-man-utd-could-lose-again-110822-722.html">Alex Keble pinpoints a tactical switch that stung the Bees into life at Leicester</a> but additionally, they have long improved in the latter periods of matches, scoring 16 of their last 20 the other side of the break.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Brentford to win the second half @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-man-utd/31531731" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.7</a></div></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a<strong> £5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-predictions-bet-5-get-5-on-bet-builders-280722-6.html" data-remove-tab-index="true" rel="noopener" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5WATBUR120822">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-man-utd/31531731" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/brentford-v-man-utd\/31531731","entry_title":"Premier League Tipsheet: The best bets for Saturday\u0027s showdowns"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-man-utd/31531731">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Tipsheet%3A%20The%20best%20bets%20for%20Saturday%27s%20showdowns&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-the-best-bets-for-saturdays-showdowns-110822-718.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-the-best-bets-for-saturdays-showdowns-110822-718.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-the-best-bets-for-saturdays-showdowns-110822-718.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-the-best-bets-for-saturdays-showdowns-110822-718.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fpremier-league-tipsheet-the-best-bets-for-saturdays-showdowns-110822-718.html&text=Premier%20League%20Tipsheet%3A%20The%20best%20bets%20for%20Saturday%27s%20showdowns" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-tipsheet-the-best-bets-for-saturdays-showdowns-110822-718.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-one-betting-tips-more-misery-for-brewers-in-store-this-weekend-120822-134.html">League One Betting Tips: More misery in store for Brewers this weekend </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 1280.450x253.jpeg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Jimmy%20Floyd%20Hasselbaink%201280.jpeg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-red-devils-to-run-riot-in-germany-120822-155.html">Football Bet of the Day: Red Devils to run riot in Germany</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/german flag 956.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german%20flag%20956.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-back-bradford-to-pick-up-victory-110822-268.html">League Two Tips: Back Bradford to pick up victory</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RichieWellens.450x255.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/RichieWellens.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-110822-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christian Eriksen Man Utd.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Christian%20Eriksen%20Man%20Utd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-bradys-bunch-to-win-again-040822-268.html">EFL League Two Tips: Brady's bunch to win again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mark Hughes arms open - 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Mark%20Hughes%20arms%20open%20-%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-one-betting-tips-charlton-still-poor-value-with-derby-in-town-040822-134.html">League One Betting Tips: Charlton still poor value with Derby in town </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/83bc7d0059f05d09e9c5bf588003e9a16afa036f.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/83bc7d0059f05d09e9c5bf588003e9a16afa036f.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">More Football Tips</a> </div> </div> Home
Football
Football Tips
Premier League Tipsheet: The best bets for Saturday's showdowns 