Football Bet of the Day: Backing visitors is a No-GO

In-form hosts to win again

Palmeiras v Atletico GO

Wednesday 10 November, 23:30

Wrexham did all of the heavy lifting for us in England last night, as the North Wales side plundered a 5-0 win against Aldershot. That maintains our 100% start to the week.

We'll head to slightly warmer climes now, as we go to Brazil to take in Palmeiras' game against Atletico GO.

Palmeiras are second in Serie A, but they are a long way behind the runaway leaders Atletico Mineiro. If a ten-point deficit is to be wiped away in the closing weeks of the season, Palmeiras have to be perfect, and they have been over the last five games. That five-match winning streak in the top flight has seen them score ten goals and concede just three.

Atletico Goianiense, or Atletico GO to their friends, aren't quite in the same shape. They are 13th in the standings, and have lost their last three away games without scoring. You have to go back to the first week of October for the last time they scored a goal on their travels in the league.

You can back Palmeiras to win and Under 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at 1.9110/11, and that seems like an attractive option. If you look at Palmeiras' 17 league wins this season, just four of those have featured four goals or more. If you examine Atletico's ten defeats, just one of those games has seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land.