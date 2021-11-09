Football Bet of the Day: Shots fired

Strugglers to put on a show

Aldershot v Wrexham

Tuesday 09 November, 19:45

It's a different pace of life in the Canary Islands, and we had to wait a while for the third goal in Tenerife v Girona last night, but eventually the winner arrived in a 2-1 success for the hosts.

We'll have a brush with some Hollywood glamour now, as we take in Wrexham's game at Aldershot in the National League.

Wrexham have been bought by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and to give them their due, they seem as emotionally invested in the club as financially. There is certainly plenty of work to be done to get the club from North Wales moving - Wrexham are eight points off the playoff places, and just nine above the dropzone. They have only won four of their 12 matches.

Aldershot are even worse off, having claimed just seven points from their first 13 games. They have lost their last five in league and cup, including an FA Cup humbling at Bowers & Pitsea.

While these teams are struggling for consistency in terms of results, goals have been a regular feature for both. Nine of Aldershot's last 12 competitive games have featured at least three goals, while that's true of six of Wrexham's last 12. On that basis, Over 2.5 Goals seems overpriced here at 11/10 on the Sportsbook.