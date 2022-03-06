Football Bet of the Day: Dragons to breathe a small fire

Visitors to edge towards glory

Pacos de Ferreira v Porto

Sunday 06 March, 18:00

Zurich's march towards Swiss Super League glory continued last night, and they swept us along with them. Their 2-0 win at Lausanne covered the Asian Handicap with room to spare, and we're back in the black for the week.

We'll go for another table-topper to wrap up our latest stint, because Porto are in action at Pacos de Ferreira, and I think Sergio Conceicao's side can grind out a tight win.

Porto are three points clear at the top with a game in hand, and in midweek they secured an impressive 2-1 win at title rivals Sporting in the Taca de Portugal. In the league they have reeled off nine away wins in a row, and they haven't lost on the road in the league since 2020. They have conceded just 17 goals in 24 games, and only Sporting have a better record.

Pacos de Ferreira have eased their relegation fears with a run of just two defeats in ten, and in fairness those losses were against Lisbon giants Benfica and Sporting. Interestingly, just two of their league matches this term have featured more than three goals.

The hosts haven't conceded more than two goals in a league game since August, while Porto may be a little drained after their midweek exertions, and they have a Europa League clash with Lyon on the horizon. I'll back Porto to win and Under 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at 1.9210/11.