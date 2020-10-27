Football Bet of The Day: Get set for some va-va-voom

Cross-border clash to strike sparks

Montreal Impact v Nashville SC

Tuesday 27 October, 23:00

Live on Sky Sports Mix

Our Swedish sojourn delivered a winner with room to spare, as Norrkoping's 2-2 draw with AIK saw our BTTS bet land in the first minute of the second half. We'll take that money and run, all the way to Canada. Montreal Impact are up against Nashville in the MLS, and I fancy there'll be a few goals.

Having flopped disastrously at Monaco, a perhaps chastened France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is trying to build something exciting in Montreal. Having taken over in November last year, he has struggled to deliver consistency. The Impact have lost 11 of their 20 matches, and they are ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are yet to win back-to-back MLS games under Henry, and they have lost three of their last four. The one thing that is consistent is the presence of goals - their last 12 MLS games have all featured at least three goals.

Nashville are a place and two points better off than Montreal, and they have only won six of their 19 matches. They have taken seven points from their last three matches, and have suddenly started scoring freely. They have scored seven times in their last three games, having netted just 12 goals in their first 16 outings.

I think Montreal's run of exciting games will continue, and I'll back Over 2.5 Goals at 10/111.9.