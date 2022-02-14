Monday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Rio Ave v Estrela: Defences won't feel love on Valentine's

Rio Ave 1.654/6 v Club Football Estrela 5.59/2, the Draw 4.216/5

18:00

In the second tier of Portugal, promotion-chasing Rio Ave are up against Estrela, and where could well be goals.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Rio Ave were relegated last season via the playoffs, and they aren't guaranteed to return to the top tier. They are five points off the automatic promotion spots, and four adrift of the playoff spot.

"A run of two wins in five has seen their promotion push falter, but we don't care about that. All we're interested in is that 15 of their 21 games in the league have seen both teams find the net, including the last five. They haven't kept a clean sheet since December.

"Mid-table Estrela have the best attacking record outside the top six, with 33 goals scored in 21 games. They have found the net in 10 of their last 11 matches, and overall they have scored in 17 of their 21 league outings."

Daily Acca: BTTS in Serie A gets 8/1 bet underway

Spezia 4.47/2 v Fiorentina 1.9520/21, the Draw 3.7511/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Today's Acca starts in Italy as Paul Robinson backs goals at both ends in this clash between ninth-placed Fiorentina and Spezia in 15th.

Paul Robinson says: "These two Serie A teams have enjoyed some good results of late, and I expect that they will both find the net when they meet this evening.

"This selection has landed in seven of Spezia's 11 at home this term - including three of their last four.

"For Fiorentina, four of their last five on the road have had goals at both ends, and they were involved in a five goal thriller in the Coppa Italia on Thursday."

West Brom v Blackburn: A dreary Valentine's date at The Hawthorns?

West Brom 2.01/1 v Blackburn 4.67/2, the Draw 3.46

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Ninth hosts third in the Championship on Monday evening as West Brom and Blackburn try to end their losing runs...

Mark O'Haire says: "West Brom have a fine recent record in head-to-head encounters with Blackburn, boasting a W4-D2-L1 return in the duos last seven renewals. Albion succeeded in their last meeting at The Hawthorns and have posted a reasonable W6-D5-L2 in their past 13 here against Rovers but haven't claimed consecutive home league wins over Blackburn since 1949.

"Pre-season promotion favourites West Brom earned 13 points from a possible 15 in August but have since posted W8-D8-L9 to fall 10 points off the automatic promotion places and into mid-table. The Baggies have managed only W3-D5-L6 in their most recent 14 league dates, failing to even score in nine of 13 since November's international break.

"Blackburn were the Championship's in-form team since mid-October, posting W11-D3-L2 in a 16-game sequence and accumulating 10 clean sheets in that same sample. However, Rovers have slipped two successive defeats, won twice in seven and fired blanks in five of those recent seven contests (W2-D2-L3) to surrender their place in the top-two."

Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao: Bet Builder appeals in Spain at 6/1

Mallorca 3.7511/4 v Bilbao 2.3611/8, the Draw 3.1511/5

20:00

Live on LaLiga TV

Our football props column is off to Spain on Monday night for a 6/1 Bet Builder in La Liga.

Andy Schooler says: "Athletic Club's 12 away games so far in La Liga have produced just 13 goals, while Mallorca have landed over 2.5 goals just 27% of the time at home this season.

"Despite Athletic missing centre-back Inigo Martinez due to suspension, I'm more than happy to add under 2.5 goals to the betslip. You might think those low-goal figures would also be reflected in the shots stats but that's actually not the case.

"Both teams are in the top seven in terms of most shots conceded, while Bilbao sit in the top half for shots taken with Mallorca only just outside it (11th of 20).

"I'm therefore prepared to add a couple of shot bets to the mix.

"Home right-back Pablo Maffeo has managed 1+ shot in 10 of his last 11 games so he makes the cut.

"Adding the visitors' Alex Berenguer for 2+ shots is a bit more risky, although he has landed this on five of the last nine occasions he's played for 45 minutes or more.

"He plays on the right of midfield usually, although he's also been pushed forward more at times and should get chances to shoot."