The Daily Acca: An 8/1 odds boost to start the week

Scoring trend to continue for Spezia

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Spezia v Fiorentina @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two Serie A teams have enjoyed some good results of late, and I expect that they will both find the net when they meet this evening.

This selection has landed in seven of Spezia's 11 at home this term - including three of their last four.

For Fiorentina, four of their last five on the road have had goals at both ends, and they were involved in a five goal thriller in the Coppa Italia on Thursday.

Turgid stuff from the Hawthorns

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in WBA v Blackburn @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Steve Bruce's first game in charge of West Brom ended in a 2-0 defeat, which coincidently, was their third 2-0 loss on the bounce.

The former Newcastle boss will be hoping for better things at the Hawthorns tonight, and he will need to stop the rot soon if they want to be in the promotion chase come the end of the season.

Blackburn are the visitors, and their own promotion hopes have been dealt a few blows in recent weeks, as their good form has tailed off. It's just one win in five for Rovers, losing on three occasions.

The main problem for both teams has been in front of goal, so with that in mind, Under 2.5 has to be the way to go here.

Draw specialists to live up to their reputation

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Mallorca v Bilbao @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Mallorca are hovering just above the drop zone in La Liga, but they have only just been promoted, so they only need to survive to have had a successful campaign.

At home, Luis García's side have been very good this year, losing just two of their 11 outings. However, with just three wins, they have been drawing too many games really.

Athletic Club are up in eighth place, but they too are a bit of a draw specialist, especially away from home. It is eight draws from a dozen on the road, and there is every chance that record will be nine from 13 by the end of the night.