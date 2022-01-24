Monday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Guinea v Gambia: Back underdogs for another upset



Guinea 2.568/5 v Gambia 3.613/5, the Draw 2.942/1

16:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Gambia have caused a stir by getting this far and look a better bet than Guinea ahead of this fascinating Last-16 clash.

James Eastham says: "At the odds, backing The Draw appeals.

"Alternatively, lay Guinea at 2.245/4 or back Gambia with a small start on the Asian Handicap market. With both of these selections, you'll make a profit as long as Gambia avoid defeat in 90 minutes. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

"Our second selection on the game concerns the goals market. Both of these sides were solid and fairly conservative during the group phase. There are no strong reasons to suspect this approach will change here.

"Five of the six games involving these two sides during the opening round featured two goals or fewer. We're happy to back this low-scoring trend to continue."

Cameroon v Comoros: Commiserations for Comoros

Cameroon 1.171/6 v Comoros 23.022/1, the Draw 9.28/1

19:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Paul Robinson kicks off the week with a 16/1 odds boost which starts with a bit of a unique situation in AFCON.

Paul says: "Comoros are being forced to play this game with an outfield player in goal, so although AFCON has been a low-scoring tournament, I expect that to change here.

"Cameroon would have been the overwhelming favourites regardless, and they have already scored four times in a game in this competition - a 4-1 victory over Ethiopia in the group stage."

Blackburn v Middlesbrough: Boro backed on Monday night

Blackburn 2.89/5 v Middlesbrough 2.942/1, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Promotion-chasing pair Blackburn and Middlesbrough meet for a mouthwatering Championship match at Ewood Park on Monday night.

Mark O'Haire says: "Blackburn had been one of the Championship's chief entertainers throughout the campaign but recent defensive improvements have seen the club's total goals per-game figures takes a slight dip. In fact, Rovers have returned Under 2.5 Goals 1.608/13 in seven of their most recent 10 league encounters, as one team has failed to score in nine of their past 12 tussles.

"Middlesbrough have tightened up since Chris Wilder arrived, picking up four clean sheets in their last six. Boro have scored themselves in 13 of their past 15 Championship outings, although still lack a clinical edge in the final-third, notching multiple goals in only 11 fixtures this season. Away from The Riverside, 75% of encounters have produced Under 2.5 Goals.

"Both teams are trending in the right direction, and making clear and obvious improvements at the back, although the absence of Ben Brereton Diaz in the Blackburn ranks arguably gives Middlesbrough the edge as underdogs on Monday night."

Blackburn v Middlesbrough: Back a 16/1 bookings double

Paul Higham also discusses the action at Ewood as part of his bet of the day and explains why

Paul Higham says: "Matt Crooks was the hero for Boro last time out with two late goals helping beat Reading, but the midfielder also likes to put a foot in with six bookings this season - four of them coming on the road. His one red card also came away from home.

"The 3/1 on Crooks going in the book seems fair enough.

"For Rovers, step forward John Buckley who has had his name taken eight times in all competitions this term, including four in his last seven games.

"Quotes of 16/5 on a Buckley booking looks generous and the double works out as a huge 16/1 shot."

Caen v AC Ajaccio: Bears to bully hosts

Caen 3.65 v AJ Ajaccio 2.588/5, the Draw 2.915/8

19:45

Tobias Gourlay heads to the French second tier for today's bet and predicts that the hosts will roll over against tough opponents.

Tobias says: "Sixteenth-placed Caen host second-placed AC Ajaccio in Ligue 2 this evening. We like the odds-against price on the visitors to walk away with all three points.

"Ajaccio are W5-D3-L2 on the road this season, and they've been getting better - the Bears have won 5/7 most recently. Against teams now 10th or lower, they are W4-D1-L1 and we make them favourites to win tonight's clash.

"The Vikings of Caen are W3-D1-L6 on home turf this season. Against teams now ninth and above, that record falters to W0-D1-L4. They look ripe for the taking this evening and we're backing promotion-chasing Ajaccio to get the result they want."