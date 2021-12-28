Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to be doomed by Chelghoum

New boys to grind out a result

MC Oran v Chelghoum Laid

Tuesday 28 December, 17:00

We were right to favour Konyaspor yesterday evening, but their 1-0 win over Besiktas was more economical than we hoped for, as we needed the hosts to score two goals or more. Close, but no Turkish delight.

We'll head to Algeria for a battle between two struggling sides in Ligue 1, as Chelghoum Laid make the trip to face MC Oran.

MC Oran finished a healthy sixth in the top flight last term, but they have won just once in the league this season, and that was in the opening set of matches. Since then, Mouloudia have racked up four draws and four defeats, and scored the grand total of seven goals. They were moments away from winning their last home game against US Biskra, only for Hamza Ouannas to snatch a late leveller.

Chelghoum Laid also have just seven points from nine games. They have, remarkably, scored just two goals in that time. However, they have been defensively strong, leaking just six goals, and only conceding multiple goals in one of their matches.

It's worth noting that Chelghoum Laid were promoted from Ligue 2 last season, which perhaps explains why the hosts are trading at 1.548/15 here in the Match Odds market. However, if you look at Expected Goals figures, Chelghoum Laid have better numbers (1.27 on average, compared to MC Oran's 0.72), and I'm keen to get the visitors on our side.

Let's lay the hosts at 1.548/15, although you could also give the visitors a goal start on the Asian Handicap at 1.784/5.