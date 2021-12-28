To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to be doomed by Chelghoum

Algerian football fans
We're spending our Tuesday in Algeria

We're off to North Africa, and Kev's taking on an odds-on favourite in Algeria's Ligue 1.

"MC Oran haven't won since the opening set of league matches, and although the visitors are new to this league, they are defending well and holding their own."

Lay MC Oran at 1.548/15

New boys to grind out a result

MC Oran v Chelghoum Laid
Tuesday 28 December, 17:00

We were right to favour Konyaspor yesterday evening, but their 1-0 win over Besiktas was more economical than we hoped for, as we needed the hosts to score two goals or more. Close, but no Turkish delight.

We'll head to Algeria for a battle between two struggling sides in Ligue 1, as Chelghoum Laid make the trip to face MC Oran.

MC Oran finished a healthy sixth in the top flight last term, but they have won just once in the league this season, and that was in the opening set of matches. Since then, Mouloudia have racked up four draws and four defeats, and scored the grand total of seven goals. They were moments away from winning their last home game against US Biskra, only for Hamza Ouannas to snatch a late leveller.

Chelghoum Laid also have just seven points from nine games. They have, remarkably, scored just two goals in that time. However, they have been defensively strong, leaking just six goals, and only conceding multiple goals in one of their matches.

It's worth noting that Chelghoum Laid were promoted from Ligue 2 last season, which perhaps explains why the hosts are trading at 1.548/15 here in the Match Odds market. However, if you look at Expected Goals figures, Chelghoum Laid have better numbers (1.27 on average, compared to MC Oran's 0.72), and I'm keen to get the visitors on our side.

Let's lay the hosts at 1.548/15, although you could also give the visitors a goal start on the Asian Handicap at 1.784/5.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Lay MC Oran at 1.548/15

Algerian Ligue 1: MC Oran v Chelghoum Laid (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 December, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
MC Oran
Chelghoum Laid
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Football Tips