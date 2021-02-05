Football Bet of the Day: Visitors have Sporting chance of a big win

League leaders to win again

Maritimo v Sporting

Friday 05 February, 19:00

Trabzonspor got the win we predicted over Denizlispor last night, but the narrow nature of that 1-0 success means we have our second push of the week. We'll take our money and run, all the way to Portugal. The leaders Sporting have just beaten their old foes Benfica, and they are on a high as they visit out-of-form Maritimo.

Sporting's revival since they hired Braga boss Ruben Amorim has been remarkable. The Lisbon giants had gotten used to trailing in the wake of Champions League regulars Porto and Benfica, but they are now three points ahead of Porto with a game in hand, and a dizzying nine ahead of Benfica. Four days ago, Matheus Nunes struck a last-gasp winner to win the capital derby.

Amorim's side has now won six of the last seven league games, and on the road they have won seven of the last eight in the top flight. They have scored at least twice in all eight of those away matches.

Maritimo have lost their last three competitive matches, their worst run under coach Milton Mendes. They have lost nine of their 16 league games, and at home they have scored just five goals in seven league outings. Overall, they have scored just two goals in their last five league matches. Their cause hasn't been helped by suspensions for Edgar Costa and Claudio Winck.

Sporting have struggled when they've visited Madeira in recent seasons, but this is a different Sporting, and it's hard to see their charge being stopped here. I'll back Sporting -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9720/21.

