With two down and two to go in Liverpool's bid to complete an historic quadruple, bettors renewed their faith in Jurgen Klopp's team to do what no teams has done before.

Punters backed Liverpool to win all four after they won the FA Cup at Wembley and Manchester City dropped points in the Premier League title race the following day.

The Reds are 12.5 to become the first team to win the League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League in the same season. They are halfway there with both domestic cups safely in the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Their chances were boosted on Sunday when Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham.

That means Liverpool can cut City's lead at the top of the table by beating Southampton in the Premier League tomorrow. If they do that, the race will go down to the final round of fixtures on Sunday.

City are 1.132/15 to win the title with Liverpool 8.07/1. The former have a superior goal difference.

On the final day, Klopp's men are at home to Wolves while City host Aston Villa, so Villains manager and Reds legend Steven Gerrard may yet get the chance to win the Premier League for Liverpool.

If Liverpool do snatch the title from City, the Reds will go to Paris with the chance to make history by winning their Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool are the favourites at 2.186/5 to beat Madrid 3.7511/4 in the match odds market for the 28 May showdown.

Liverpool are out for revenge against the Spanish giants who beat them in 2018's final.

The season is fast approaching its conclusion but there are still many plotlines to be resolved and an enormous amount of glory up for grabs.