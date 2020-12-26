Football Bet of the Day: Believe in Leuven

Hosts to land at least a couple of blows

Leuven v Oostende

Saturday 26 December, 17:30

We had a mixed bag over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as The Strongest did the job for us in Bolivia with a 3-0 win, but then Ismaily and National Bank stunk the place out in Egypt with a goalless draw.

We'll have a Belgian Boxing Day, safe in the knowledge that this seven-day stint will bring us a profit whatever happens this weekend. We'll take in a clash between Leuven and Oostende, and I think the hosts can pick up a couple of goals, which is all we need them to do.

If you look at fourth-placed Leuven's recent form, they have scored twice in five of their last six home matches. Overall, they have scored twice or more in 11 of their last 12 top-flight outings. Only the top two, Genk and Club Brugge, have better attacking records.

Visitors Oostende have won just twice on the road this season, and they have lost four of the last five on their travels, conceding at least twice in three of those defeats. Overall, they have conceded twice or more in five of their last 11 games at this level.

You can back Leuven to score Over 1.5 Goals at 11/10 on the Sportsbook's Home Team Over/Under market, and given their firepower, that's an attractive price.