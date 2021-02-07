Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to give Sabadell hell

Strugglers to come unstuck

Las Palmas v Sabadell

Sunday 07 February, 19:30

Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube

Getafe did us proud last night. Not only did Damian Suarez do his duty by picking up a late caution to land our main bet, our backup wager of Getafe to pick up more than 30 booking points sailed home, as they collected four yellows and a red. More cards than WHSmith, that lot.

We'll stay in Spain, because Las Palmas are up against Sabadell in the second tier, and I suspect the hosts will come out on top.

Las Palmas are hoping to make a push for promotion, but consistency has been a big issue. Every time they look like they are putting a run together, Pepe Mel's side throw in a defeat, like the 2-0 reverse at Mirandes in their last outing. They are strong at home though - at their base in the Canary Islands (which makes them sound more like a Bond villain than a football club) they have won seven of their 11 games, including three of the last four. Recent home victories against top-six sides Sporting Gijon, Espanyol and Leganes show what they are capable of.

Sabadell are in the dropzone, but have toughened up in the last few weeks, putting together a seven-match unbeaten run. It's worth noting they've had a few late equalisers in that sequence, and the bare truth is that they have only won five of their 23 league matches.

I'll back Las Palmas to find a way to win here. If you look at their last three losses in league and cup, they have bounced back and won in the next game on all three occasions, and I'm not convinced by Sabadell's run of draws.

