To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Same Game Multi Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to give Sabadell hell

Las Palmas players celebrate a goal
Will Las Palmas be celebrating tonight?

Chasing a third straight winner to close out the week, Kev's taking us to the Spanish second tier.

"Las Palmas have secured recent home wins against top-six sides Sporting Gijon, Leganes and Espanyol, and despite Sabadell's recent improvement, they are still in the bottom four."

Back Las Palmas to win at 2.47/5

Strugglers to come unstuck

Las Palmas v Sabadell
Sunday 07 February, 19:30
Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube

Getafe did us proud last night. Not only did Damian Suarez do his duty by picking up a late caution to land our main bet, our backup wager of Getafe to pick up more than 30 booking points sailed home, as they collected four yellows and a red. More cards than WHSmith, that lot.

We'll stay in Spain, because Las Palmas are up against Sabadell in the second tier, and I suspect the hosts will come out on top.

Las Palmas are hoping to make a push for promotion, but consistency has been a big issue. Every time they look like they are putting a run together, Pepe Mel's side throw in a defeat, like the 2-0 reverse at Mirandes in their last outing. They are strong at home though - at their base in the Canary Islands (which makes them sound more like a Bond villain than a football club) they have won seven of their 11 games, including three of the last four. Recent home victories against top-six sides Sporting Gijon, Espanyol and Leganes show what they are capable of.

Sabadell are in the dropzone, but have toughened up in the last few weeks, putting together a seven-match unbeaten run. It's worth noting they've had a few late equalisers in that sequence, and the bare truth is that they have only won five of their 23 league matches.

I'll back Las Palmas to find a way to win here. If you look at their last three losses in league and cup, they have bounced back and won in the next game on all three occasions, and I'm not convinced by Sabadell's run of draws.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 20
Points Returned: 12.15
P/L: -7.85 points

Recommended bets

Back Las Palmas to win at 2.47/5

Spanish Segunda Division: Las Palmas v Sabadell (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 7 February, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Las Palmas
Sabadell
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Football Tips

Read past articles