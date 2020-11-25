Football Bet of the Day: Prepare for fun in the sun

Spanish showdown to catch the eye

Las Palmas v Mirandes

Wednesday 25 November, 18:00

Our Scottish sojourn was a big success last night, as Hibernian's 2-2 draw with St Johnstone landed out Over 2.5 Goals bet with room to spare. As a kid who grew up with comics like Oor Wullie and The Broons, this was a special winner. And yes, that last reference does age me horribly.

We'll swap Scotland for Spain now, and head to the Canary Islands. Las Palmas let us down a couple of weeks ago as they failed to land an Over 2.5 Goals bet, but we'll give them a second chance tonight, as Mirandes come to town.

It wasn't that long ago that Las Palmas were rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have tumbled into the second tier, and are struggling to get out. They are a lowly 15th in the Segunda Division, and they have one of the worst defensive records in the division. For our purposes, it's worth noting that both teams have found the net in five of their last seven league matches, and five of their last seven at home.

Mirandes caught the eye last season as they made a superb run to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, and this term they are only a couple of points off the playoff spots. Both teams have found the net in three of their last six league games, including the last two. On the road, BTTS has landed in four of the last seven, and 12 of the last 17.

BTTS is trading at 2.26/5 here, and that's a good price.