Football Bet of the Day: Clash of past and present to produce goals

Both attacks are in Thioune

Hamburg v Osnabruck

Monday 18 January, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

A Turkish delight for our chum Tobias yesterday, as his boys Besiktas won 2-0 against Galatasaray with a brace of late goals. He's in the black for the year so far.

We'll start the week in Germany, because promotion-chasing Hamburg are at home to Osnabruck in Bundesliga 2, and I think both teams can find the net.

The game has added spice because it brings together the new and old clubs of impressive coach Daniel Thioune. He is something of a trailblazer, as he is the first black German-born professional coach to ply his trade in the country's top three divisions.

He spent six years as a player at Osnabruck, was the youth coach for the club at several levels, and led the senior team for three years before northern giants Hamburg lured him away.

Thioune has made a positive impact at HSV already. He has led them to second spot, and a win will put them top of the table tonight. With 31 goals scored, they have the joint-best attacking record in the division, but they are leaking an average of more than a goal a game. Both teams have scored in 11 of their 15 league matches.

Osnabruck made a decent start to the campaign, but are now struggling without their inspirational leader. They have lost four of their last six in the league, but it's worth noting that their away form is very impressive. They have only lost once in the league away from the Bremer Brucke, and they have scored in five of their last six road matches. Overall, a BTTS bet has landed in 10 of their 15 league outings this term.

Given that BTTS has landed in 21 of these teams' 30 combined Bundesliga 2. matches this term, I'd say it looks a sensible play here at 1.814/5.

