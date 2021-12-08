Football Bet of the Day: I predict a Chiefs win, I predict a Chiefs win

Visitors to extend fine form

Golden Arrows v Kaizer Chiefs

Wednesday 08 December, 17:30

Two of the weakest defences in the National League grew backbones last night, and the timing was bad for us as the 1-1 draw left us a goal short.

We move on to South Africa now, because the Kaizer Chiefs (the football club, not the band) are in action at Golden Arrows, and the visitors look overpriced to me.

The Chiefs are on the charge, having won three of their last four PSL matches, a run that has taken them to within a point of second place. Stuart Baxter's team has racked up three straight away wins, and their only loss on the road this term was at league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Hosts Golden Arrows have put together a five-match unbeaten streak, but they have only won one of their last four league matches at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, and overall they have only taken maximum points from four of their 13 league games. All four of those victories were against teams who are currently in the bottom six.

We can play this two ways. We can back Kaizer Chiefs +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.865/6, which means we get a half-win if the game is drawn, but we get a full winner if Kaizer Chiefs take all three points. Alternatively, we can go for a bigger price and simply back the visitors Draw No Bet at 2.3811/8 - a draw sees our stake returned, and if the Chiefs win, we win.