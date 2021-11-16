To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Football Bet of the Day: Baltic blockade won't be breached

Gibraltar in action against Slovenia
Gibraltar are still struggling to compete at the highest level

We're off to Gibraltar for tonight's action, and Kev thinks it'll be a frustrating night for the hosts against Latvia.

"Gibraltar haven't scored in their last four home matches, and they have lost three of those games 3-0."

Back Latvia to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 2.3811/8

Visitors to cruise to victory

Gibraltar v Latvia
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports

It was a case of right result, wrong score-line in Albania last night, as the hosts edged out Andorra 1-0. Given that Albania had 19 shots and 76% possession, we're entitled to be a little sore.

Tonight we're off to see another of the European section's little scrappers, as Gibraltar take on Latvia.

Latvia held Norway to a potentially damaging 0-0 draw last time out, and since they were shredded 7-1 by Germany in a June friendly, they have certainly tightened up. They haven't conceded more than twice in any of their last seven matches, and they have leaked just eight goals in total.

Gibraltar shouldn't give the Baltic side too many problems, given that they have failed to score in their last four home matches. While the Nations League has shown that Los Llanis are heading in the right direction, they still have a long way to go to be truly competitive, and they lost 3-1 to Latvia in the reverse fixture.

I think Latvia will prove too strong for the hosts here, so there are a couple of ways we can play this. We can either back Latvia to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.834/5, or we can sacrifice the 2-1 away win to back Latvia to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 2.3811/8 on the Sportsbook.

We're getting half a point extra just to avoid a 2-1 success for the visitors, and I don't expect the game to be that open. Gibraltar have lost 3-0 in three of their last four home matches, and while Latvia are a cut above their opponents, I can't see them running riot here. Latvia have scored multiple goals in just two of their last 12 games.

GET A £5 FREE BET ON MULTIPLES - EVERY DAY!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

Back Latvia to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 2.3811/8

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Football Tips