Football Bet of the Day: Back Eagles to soar

Hosts to bounce back

Albania v Andorra

Monday 15 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

It was a mixed picture in Yerevan last night, as Germany's 4-1 win covered our Asian Handicap bet, but Leroy Sane drew a blank.

We'll stay on the international scene, and take in Albania's final World Cup qualifier of the campaign against Andorra.

I witnessed first-hand how dreadful Albania were in their 5-0 hammering by England at Wembley on Friday, although had Myrto Uzuni scored with only Jordan Pickford to beat at 1-0 down, it may have been a significantly different story.

That heavy defeat soured what had been a respectable campaign from Edy Reja's side. They had beaten Hungary home and away, keeping clean sheets in both games, and they pushed Poland hard in Tirana before losing 1-0. They have also done a good job against the weaker sides, beating San Marino 2-0 and 5-0, and seeing off Andorra 1-0 on the road.

Andorra beat San Marino home and away, but have predictably lost all of their other qualifiers. They have lost 3-0 in Poland, 4-0 in England and 2-1 in Hungary, and overall they have lost six of their last seven away games.

I'll back Albania -1.5 here on the Asian Handicap at 1.9420/21. They should outclass Andorra, and they'll be stung by that debacle at Wembley. Andorra have lost by two goals or more in nine of their last 15 away matches.