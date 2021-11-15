Football Bet of the Day: Back Eagles to soar
We're starting a new week on FBOTD, and Kevin Hatchard's backing Albania to sign off in style in the World Cup qualifiers.
"Before their defeats to Poland and England, Albania were playing well in these qualifiers, and Andorra's away record remains poor."
Hosts to bounce back
Albania v Andorra
Monday 15 November, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports
It was a mixed picture in Yerevan last night, as Germany's 4-1 win covered our Asian Handicap bet, but Leroy Sane drew a blank.
We'll stay on the international scene, and take in Albania's final World Cup qualifier of the campaign against Andorra.
I witnessed first-hand how dreadful Albania were in their 5-0 hammering by England at Wembley on Friday, although had Myrto Uzuni scored with only Jordan Pickford to beat at 1-0 down, it may have been a significantly different story.
That heavy defeat soured what had been a respectable campaign from Edy Reja's side. They had beaten Hungary home and away, keeping clean sheets in both games, and they pushed Poland hard in Tirana before losing 1-0. They have also done a good job against the weaker sides, beating San Marino 2-0 and 5-0, and seeing off Andorra 1-0 on the road.
Andorra beat San Marino home and away, but have predictably lost all of their other qualifiers. They have lost 3-0 in Poland, 4-0 in England and 2-1 in Hungary, and overall they have lost six of their last seven away games.
I'll back Albania -1.5 here on the Asian Handicap at 1.9420/21. They should outclass Andorra, and they'll be stung by that debacle at Wembley. Andorra have lost by two goals or more in nine of their last 15 away matches.
