Friday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

RB Leipzig v Köln: Nkunku can star

RB Leipzig 1.4740/85 v Koln 7.413/2, the Draw 5.39/2

19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Leipzig have won six of their last eight competitive home matches and face a Köln side that has been shorn of star centre-forward Anthony Modeste.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Köln's recent form has been hit and miss, and their only win in the last four competitive matches was Saturday's 1-0 win over Freiburg. Coach Steffen Baumgart was forced to watch the game in quarantine at home, and footage of the COVID-struck tactician ranting and raving at the TV while his dog leant on his back has gone around the world. I guess you could say Baumgart went viral twice.

"Against a team that has coughed up seven goals in its last four games, Leipzig should carve out plenty of goalscoring chances, and I'll happily back Christopher Nkunku to score at 2.6613/8. The Frenchman has been absolutely outstanding this season, scoring 10 goals in the Bundesliga and seven in the Champions League. He has found the net in three of his last five appearances."

Chelsea (W) v Arsenal (W): Expect an FA Cup final repeat

Chelsea (W) 1.824/5 v Arsenal (W) 4.47/2, the Draw 3.7511/4

19:45

There's a huge game in the Women's Super League tonight and Betfair Trader Sam Kingston has come up with a couple of betting angles with Bet Builder.

Sam says: "After beating Arsenal 3-0 In the FA Cup final in Wembley in early December, Chelsea suffered an incredible decline in form.

"Five points ahead of Wolfsburg, and needing just two points against Juventus and Wolfsburg in their final two Champions League group games, they somehow failed to score in both games, drawing 0-0 at home to Juventus (when 1/6 favourites and then thumped 4-0 away to Wolfsburg when again odds-on at 8/11.

"Sandwiched in between these two results was a 1-0 defeat away to Reading, where Chelsea went off at 1/20.

"However, this dip in form seems to have passed, winning five of their last six games since that dismal display away at Wolfsburg. Interestingly, in those five wins, neither star player Sam Kerr or Fran Kirby have scored, passing the goalscoring responsibilities onto Scandinavian duo Guro Reiten and Pernille Harder. The latter pair could be ones to look out for in the goalscorer markets on Friday night, at bigger prices than Kerr and Kirby."

PSG v Rennes: Focus on the corners markets

PSG 1.574/7 v Rennes 6.411/2, the Draw 4.77/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

It's first against fifth in the French top flight on Friday night as Lionel Messi and co. host Rennes.

James Eastham says: "The prices on the match look about right. The odds on the goals - with Under/ Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market close to evens - look about right, too. Yet there's a selection on the Sportsbook that has caught our attention.

"In the #OddsOnThat - Up to 9/1 market, Each Team to get 4+ Corners is available at 1.855/6. This looks worth backing.

"Rennes have won four or more corners in five of their last six matches, with an average corners-per-game count across those six matches of 6.33.

"Eighteen of PSG's 23 (78%) Ligue 1 matches - and 10 of their 11 home fixtures - have featured four or more corners."

Sevilla v Elche: Hosts to end Elche's unbeaten run

Sevilla 1.491/2 v Elche 9.28/1, the Draw 4.47/2

20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Sevilla's title bid has flagged recently so they will want to take three points here to cut the gap to leaders Real Madrid.

Tom Victor says: "Sevilla fell further behind Real Madrid after dropping points last time out, but Julen Lopetegui's side are still unbeaten in 2022.

"They should have too much for an Elche side in impressive form themselves, with a 3-1 victory over Alavés last time out lifting them to 14th, but still holding the league's worst away xGA average by quite some distance despite the uptick in results."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under