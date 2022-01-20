Friday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld: Hosts to keep top-four hopes alive

Eintracht Frankfurt 1.84/5 v Arminia Bielefeld 5.24/1, the Draw 3.8514/5

19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

The opening match of the Bundesliga's gameweek 20 sees Frankfurt bid to keep their hopes of European qualification alive.

Tom Victor says: "Dropped points in recent weeks have dented Eintracht Frankfurt's hopes of Champions League qualification, but the season is long and a win on Friday can put the pressure on their rivals.

"Visitors Arminia have ridden their luck a little to earn eight points from their last four games, and Infogol's model expects the home side to claim the points and leave their opponents in trouble."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Hellas Verona v Bologna: Hellas hot at home

Hellas Verona 2.0811/10 v Bologna 3.953/1, the Draw 3.711/4

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Tenth hosts 13th to get gameweek 23 underway in the Serie A on Friday night at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium where there have been plenty of goals of late.

Chloe Beresford says: "Arriving at this match having lost five of their last six matches, this will be a tough game for a Bologna side who have just a 28% chance of victory according to the Infogol model.

"The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six away games too, while there have been over 2.5 goals scored in 10 of Verona's last 12 home games in Serie A."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Watford v Norwich: Hornets to secure crucial win in fight against drop

Watford 2.166/5 v Norwich 3.711/4, the Draw 3.613/5

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Both of these Premier League strugglers clinched good results last time out, so who will emerge the happier from this relegation six-pointer?

Simon Mail says: "Watford merit support for this match and there could be a route to more profit by siding with them to concede in victory. All four of their league wins this season have been with their opponents getting on the scoresheet.

Ranieri's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in the competition all season and Norwich will fancy their chances of breaching their weak defence.

A home win with both teams scoring is very generously priced at 3/1.

"If Watford are to avoid relegation, much will rest on Emmanuel Dennis continuing his exceptional first season in English football. The Nigerian forward is the joint fourth highest scorer in the league with eight goals. Dennis opened the scoring during Watford's win at Carrow Road in September and can punish Norwich again. A bet on Dennis scoring during the match stands out at 21/10 against a team with the worst defensive record in the division.

"Norwich have won just one of their last eight away league games against Watford (D2 L5), winning 3-0 in the Championship in February 2015."

Espanyol v Real Betis: Betis to go three unbeaten

Espanyol 3.39/4 v Real Betis 2.47/5, the Draw 3.45

20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video.

Espanyol and third-placed Real Betis get La Liga's gameweek 22 underway in Catalonia on Friday night.

Tom Victor says: "Real Betis' 4-0 victory over Alavés was extremely welcome in their pursuit of a top-four finish, though Friday's game in Catalunya will be trickier. Espanyol are flattered by their home record, having conceded barely half what their expected numbers suggest they should have done, and Manuel Pellegrini's visitors may have too much quality for them.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under