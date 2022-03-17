Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Premier League, La Liga and more

Wolves 2.285/4 v Leeds 3.45; The Draw 3.613/5

Friday 18 March, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Leeds enjoyed a victory last weekend to ease some pressure, but now they travel to face an in-form Wolves side that are battling for European qualification.

Ben Steele says: "Last weekend a Conor Coady goal against Everton was enough for Wolves to secure their 14th win, in a game that really fit the pattern of their season. Nine of those 14 wins have been by a single goal as Lage's side have turned themselves into masters of defending a lead.

"The problem for Wolves this term has been scoring goals rather than conceding them, finding the net just 29 times this term, but with Raul Jimenez leading the line and Daniel Podence finding some goalscoring form, Lage and his coaching staff seem to be beginning to fix that particular issue.

"Leeds are, arguably, the best possible team for a team struggling for goals to be facing. Despite Illan Meslier's best efforts, the Yorkshiremen are consistently involved in high scoring games - so Friday will be a real clash of styles."

Holly Shand says: "Wolves have one of the best defensive records in the Premier League this season. They've kept 11 clean sheets, conceding just 23 goals in 29 games. They are the favourites for Gameweek 30 when they face Leeds at home and another clean sheet could be on the cards following two consecutive shut-outs.

"While Leeds have a new manager bounce, Wolves will be difficult to break down with Roman Saiss in the heart of their defence. He has two goals this season and is a consistent starter in the Wolves backline. He's dangerous from set pieces."

Athletic Bilbao 1.84/5 v Getafe 6.25/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Friday 18 March, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The Friday night match in La Liga sees eighth placed Athletic Bilbao host a Getafe side that are fighting against the threat of relegation.

Tom Victor says: "Three straight home victories have kept Athletic in the top half of the table, even as their European hopes subside amid a string of road defeats, and they should have enough against a Getafe side still chasing their first away win of the campaign.

"The reverse fixture ended goalless back in December, and Infogol's model backs Marcelino's men to shut out opponents averaging a league-worst 0.88 xGF per game away from home."

Sassuolo 1.674/6 v Spezia 5.49/2; The Draw 5.49/2

Friday 18 March, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Extra 3

An entertaining game is expected in Serie A on Friday evening when Sassuolo host Spezia.

Chloe Beresford says: "There should be a high scoring encounter at the Mapei Stadium on Friday night, with Sassuolo having seen over 2.5 goals in 20 of their last 23 games in Serie A, while three of Spezia's last four away games have also gone over that total.

"Recent encounters between these two sides have been full of goals too, with their last three meetings seeing them share no fewer than 12 goals, and Sassuolo have notably scored two or more themselves in each of their last five Serie A matches."

Genoa 3.45 v Torino 2.447/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Friday 18 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 3

In the later Serie A match on Friday match, draw specialists Genoa meet Torino.

Chloe Beresford says: "Alexander Blessin has been in charge of Genoa for seven matches, and the Grifone have drawn each of those fixtures while scoring just two goals in total under their new boss.

"With Torino having seen under 2.5 goals in 11 of their last 12 away games, this should undoubtedly be a tense affair."

Bochum 3.211/5 v Borussia Monchengladbach 2.47/5; The Draw 3.65

Friday 18 March, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports Football and Betfair Live Video

There's also Bundesliga action to be enjoyed, with Bochum taking on Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tom Victor says: "Borussia Mochengladbach eased their relegation worries last weekend with a comfortable victory over Hertha Berlin, and three points at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Friday could lift Adi Hutter's team as high as 11th.

"Bochum remain relatively impressive at home, with a 1.28 xGA average in their first season since promotion, but Infogol expects their recent underwhelming form to continue."