Football Tips: Best midweek bets in the Premier League and more
Looking for a bet from the midweek Premier League action? You have come to the right place! Max Liu rounds up where our writers' money is going in Gameweek 20...
Dan Fitch consults the Opta stats and comes up with a tip for every Premier League match in Gameweek 20 across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Of Thursday night's clash between Spurs and Liverpool he says: "Liverpool have picked up just one win in their last eight away Premier League games (D5 L2)."
Crystal Palace v West Ham: Hammers to stay on a roll with derby victory
Andrew Atherley believes the visitors can extend their winning streak to six in Tuesday's match at Selhurst Park.
He says: "West Ham are unbeaten in all competitions since losing 3-0 at Chelsea on December 21 and their only other defeats since the end of September were against Liverpool (2-1 away) and Manchester United (3-1 at home)."
Back West Ham to win at 2.466/4
Newcastle v Leeds: Whites can bounce back at Magpies
Dave Tindall thinks Leeds will benefit from their recent rest and backs them to heap more misery on Steve Bruce's Newcastle.
He says: "I'm of the opinion that if Leeds do click back into action at St James' Park, they'll do it convincingly."
1pt Leeds (-1) at 13/5 (Sportsbook)
Southampton v Arsenal: Bank on at least one clean sheet
Jamie Pacheco thinks it's too close to bet on the winner of Saints v Arsenal but the stats suggest there won't be goals for both sides, so our man is betting accordingly.
He says: "Remarkably, just 22% of Arsenal's away games have seen goals at both ends and for Southampton home games, it's also just 22%."
Back No in both teams to score in Southampton v Arsenal @ 2.1211/10
West Brom v Man City: Clean sheets and goals lead to handicap bet for City
West Brom are in desperate need of the points in their fight for survival but Alan Dudman thinks they'll be beaten by Manchester City at the Hawthorns.
He says: "The hosts have suffered four home defeats by a margin of three goals or more, so we do have the little buffer in place with that."
Back Manchester City -2 @ 2.01/1 v West Brom
What The Stats Say: Tips for every match in GW20
Back Spurs at 2.3411/8 in the Draw No Bet market.
Premier League Tactical Preview: Tuchel's Chelsea to enjoy winning start
For Premier League Gameweek 20 Alex Keble picks out four key tactical battles and predicts that the new Chelsea manager should beat Wolves while Liverpool may lose again...
"If Timo Werner and Kai Havertz play with freedom, and assuming Chelsea enjoy a new manager bounce, Wolves' clumsy form will continue."
Back Chelsea to beat Wolves with -1 handicap at 17/10
League Two Midweek Tips: Stevenage can strike up win
It's not all about the Premier League on Tuesday... Ian Lamont picks four key matches from a full round of League Two fixtures and recommends his best bets.
He says: "Colchester fans have every reason to fear another away trip... They have just one win away and have lost at strugglers Scunthorpe and Southend, among six defeats."
Back Stevenage @ 2.447/5 to beat Colchester