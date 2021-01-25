Football Tips: Best midweek bets in the Premier League and more

Crystal Palace v West Ham: Hammers to stay on a roll with derby victory

Andrew Atherley believes the visitors can extend their winning streak to six in Tuesday's match at Selhurst Park.

He says: "West Ham are unbeaten in all competitions since losing 3-0 at Chelsea on December 21 and their only other defeats since the end of September were against Liverpool (2-1 away) and Manchester United (3-1 at home)."

Newcastle v Leeds: Whites can bounce back at Magpies

Dave Tindall thinks Leeds will benefit from their recent rest and backs them to heap more misery on Steve Bruce's Newcastle.

He says: "I'm of the opinion that if Leeds do click back into action at St James' Park, they'll do it convincingly."

Southampton v Arsenal: Bank on at least one clean sheet

Jamie Pacheco thinks it's too close to bet on the winner of Saints v Arsenal but the stats suggest there won't be goals for both sides, so our man is betting accordingly.

He says: "Remarkably, just 22% of Arsenal's away games have seen goals at both ends and for Southampton home games, it's also just 22%."

West Brom v Man City: Clean sheets and goals lead to handicap bet for City

West Brom are in desperate need of the points in their fight for survival but Alan Dudman thinks they'll be beaten by Manchester City at the Hawthorns.

He says: "The hosts have suffered four home defeats by a margin of three goals or more, so we do have the little buffer in place with that."

What The Stats Say: Tips for every match in GW20

Dan Fitch consults the Opta stats and comes up with a tip for every Premier League match in Gameweek 20 across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Of Thursday night's clash between Spurs and Liverpool he says: "Liverpool have picked up just one win in their last eight away Premier League games (D5 L2)."

Premier League Tactical Preview: Tuchel's Chelsea to enjoy winning start

For Premier League Gameweek 20 Alex Keble picks out four key tactical battles and predicts that the new Chelsea manager should beat Wolves while Liverpool may lose again...

"If Timo Werner and Kai Havertz play with freedom, and assuming Chelsea enjoy a new manager bounce, Wolves' clumsy form will continue."

League Two Midweek Tips: Stevenage can strike up win

It's not all about the Premier League on Tuesday... Ian Lamont picks four key matches from a full round of League Two fixtures and recommends his best bets.

He says: "Colchester fans have every reason to fear another away trip... They have just one win away and have lost at strugglers Scunthorpe and Southend, among six defeats."