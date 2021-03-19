Football Tips: Best for FA Cup, Premier League and more this weekend

Fulham v Leeds: Whites can deal relegation blow to Cottagers

The Premier League weekend gets underway on Friday when Fulham try to continue their improved form at home to Leeds and Dave Tindall previews.

He says: "Leeds have the same number of away wins (six) as champions Liverpool and high-flying West Ham so getting them at virtually 2/1 against a side in the relegation zone seems pretty decent."

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match

Jake Osgathorpe uses Infogol's expected goals (xG) model to predict the likely winners and scorelines of each Premier League match this weekend.

He says: "Arsenal have averaged 1.9 xGF per game over their last five league games, losing the xG battle only once (v Man City), but defensively, question marks remain (1.3 xGA pg). A tight game is expected here, with a 54% chance of BTTS, though I can't split these two - 1-1."

Bournemouth v Southampton (FA Cup): Saints to go marching into next round

Dan Fitch thinks Premier League Southampton's extra class will tell against an injury-hit Bournemouth in an FA Cup quarter-final between south coast rivals.

He says: "Since Woodgate took over at Bournemouth, they've scored in 11 of 12 matches under the former England international."

Everton v Man City (FA Cup): Citizens to move one step closer to history

In the second of Saturday's FA Cup semi-finals Man City goes to Everton and Paul Robinson makes the case for the away win.

He says: "City have kept three clean sheets in their last three away games, while aside from a crazy match against Spurs, Everton have scored either one or none in their last seven at home."

Serie A Tips: Napoli to surprise Roma

Dave Farrar previews the pick of the weekend's Serie A action and recommends three bets including Napoli to get the better of Roma.

He says: "Gattuso will be departing Naples at the end of this campaign, but I still think that he could leave the club with some happy memories. His team were well organised and clinical in Milan last weekend, and with Hirving Lozano likely to return on Sunday, they will carry more of a cutting edge."

La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW28

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions as the title race hots up.

He says: "Barcelona have La Liga's best away xGA return of just 0.93 per game, but if anyone can hand them a fourth road defeat of the season it's a Real Sociedad side averaging 2.29 xGF per home game - a record only bested by Barça themselves."

Bundesliga Betting: Southern showdown will be fun

After securing 3/3 winners last week, Kevin Hatchard's back with another hat-trick of Bundesliga picks.

He says: "Bayern have only kept five clean sheets in the league all season, and Stuttgart have some superb attacking players like Sasa Kalajdzic and Silas Wamangituka."

Ligue 1 Tips: PSG under serious pressure

PSG face another test of their title credentials on Sunday night according to James Eastham, and form in top of the table clashes is a major worry for the title hopefuls.

He says: "PSG have picked up just four points from a possible 21 against other sides currently in the top six - a disastrous return for a team of their standards."

