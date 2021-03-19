Football Tips: Best for FA Cup, Premier League and more this weekend

English FA Cup: Everton v Man City (Match Odds)Show Hide
Saturday 20 March, 5.30pm
Get the best bets this weekend from our football experts for the FA Cup quarter-finals, Premier League and top European leagues...
"City have kept three clean sheets in their last three away games, while aside from a crazy match against Spurs, Everton have scored either one or none in their last seven at home."
Fulham v Leeds: Whites can deal relegation blow to Cottagers
The Premier League weekend gets underway on Friday when Fulham try to continue their improved form at home to Leeds and Dave Tindall previews.
He says: "Leeds have the same number of away wins (six) as champions Liverpool and high-flying West Ham so getting them at virtually 2/1 against a side in the relegation zone seems pretty decent."
Leeds to beat Fulham at 2.915/8
Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match
Jake Osgathorpe uses Infogol's expected goals (xG) model to predict the likely winners and scorelines of each Premier League match this weekend.
He says: "Arsenal have averaged 1.9 xGF per game over their last five league games, losing the xG battle only once (v Man City), but defensively, question marks remain (1.3 xGA pg). A tight game is expected here, with a 54% chance of BTTS, though I can't split these two - 1-1."
Back the 1-1 @ 7.413/2
Bournemouth v Southampton (FA Cup): Saints to go marching into next round
Dan Fitch thinks Premier League Southampton's extra class will tell against an injury-hit Bournemouth in an FA Cup quarter-final between south coast rivals.
He says: "Since Woodgate took over at Bournemouth, they've scored in 11 of 12 matches under the former England international."
Back both Bournemouth and Southampton at 1.84/5
Everton v Man City (FA Cup): Citizens to move one step closer to history
In the second of Saturday's FA Cup semi-finals Man City goes to Everton and Paul Robinson makes the case for the away win.
He says: "City have kept three clean sheets in their last three away games, while aside from a crazy match against Spurs, Everton have scored either one or none in their last seven at home."
Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 2.47/5
Serie A Tips: Napoli to surprise Roma
Dave Farrar previews the pick of the weekend's Serie A action and recommends three bets including Napoli to get the better of Roma.
He says: "Gattuso will be departing Naples at the end of this campaign, but I still think that he could leave the club with some happy memories. His team were well organised and clinical in Milan last weekend, and with Hirving Lozano likely to return on Sunday, they will carry more of a cutting edge."
Back Napoli to beat Roma @ 2.77/4
La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW28
Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides La Liga result and scoreline predictions as the title race hots up.
He says: "Barcelona have La Liga's best away xGA return of just 0.93 per game, but if anyone can hand them a fourth road defeat of the season it's a Real Sociedad side averaging 2.29 xGF per home game - a record only bested by Barça themselves."
Back the 2-1 @ 13.0012/1 in Real Sociedad v Barcelona
Bundesliga Betting: Southern showdown will be fun
After securing 3/3 winners last week, Kevin Hatchard's back with another hat-trick of Bundesliga picks.
He says: "Bayern have only kept five clean sheets in the league all season, and Stuttgart have some superb attacking players like Sasa Kalajdzic and Silas Wamangituka."
Back Bayern to win and both teams to score v Stuttgart at 1.9110/11
Ligue 1 Tips: PSG under serious pressure
PSG face another test of their title credentials on Sunday night according to James Eastham, and form in top of the table clashes is a major worry for the title hopefuls.
He says: "PSG have picked up just four points from a possible 21 against other sides currently in the top six - a disastrous return for a team of their standards."
Lay PSG to win at Lyon @ 2.3411/8
Get more tips for the pick of this weekend's matches in the FA Cup, Premier League and top European leagues by listening to the latest episode of Football...Only Bettor.
