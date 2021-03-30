Football Tips: Best bets for World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday and Wednesday
Get our football experts' best bets as the final World Cup 2022 qualifiers of the current international break are played across Tuesday and Wednesday...
"There's been a goal inside half-and-hour in Poland's last four games, and with England able to start fast there could be another early strike on Wednesday."
Wales v Czech Republic: Hosts could be troubled by dangerous opponents
Wales v Czech Republic
Tuesday, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
Wales lost their opening World Cup qualifier against Belgium so can Robert Page's men get their first win at home to the Czechs? Simon Mail thinks it will be difficult.
He says: "Tomas Soucek was in unstoppable form for Czech Republic against Estonia last week, scoring a 20-minute hat-trick either side of half-time."
Back Tomas Soucek to score at 4.57/2 (Sportsbook)
Tuesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Russia will beat struggling Slovakia
Slovakia v Russia
Tuesday, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
Russia have made a perfect start in Group H and Dan Fitch expects them to win a third match against Slovakia, as he previews Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers.
He says: "It's been a poor start for Slovakia, who have dropped points in their first two games against sides they were expected to beat, first drawing 0-0 with Cyprus and then having to come from behind to grab a 2-2 draw at home to Malta."
Back Russia to beat Slovakia at 1.9520/21
Asia World Cup Qualifier Tips: Saudi Arabia will relish facing depleted Palestine
Fancy something further afield? Then check out Nathan Joyes previews of a crucial World Cup qualifier from Asian on Tuesday.
He says: "With Palestine unlikely to offer much going forward, Saudi Arabia to win and under 3.5 goals at 2.001/1 looks the bet to be on."
Saudi Arabia to win and under 3.5 goals at 2.001/1
Scotland v Faroe Islands: Scots to pile pressure on the top-two with a home win
Scotland vs Faroe Islands
Wednesday, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports
Scotland host Faroes Islands in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday and Frankie Monkhouse thinks Steve Clarke's side must respect their opponents.
He says: "Scotland have conceded at least one goal in their two previous games in this qualifying campaign."
Both teams to score and Scotland win @ 4.57/2
England v Poland: Kane to fire fast start at Wembley against weakened opponents
England v Poland
Wednesday, 19:45
Live on ITV
Our previewer Paul Higham thinks England will get ahead early and stay there against Poland at Wembley on Wednesday.
He says: "There's been a goal inside half-and-hour in Poland's last four games, and with England able to start fast there could be another early strike on Wednesday."
Back England to be ahead at 30 minutes @ 2.26/5
Northern Ireland v Bulgaria: Irish to get an overdue win
Northern Ireland v Bulgaria
Wednesday, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports
Northern Ireland take on Bulgaria in a must-win game at Windsor Park and Paul Robinson thinks that Ian Baraclough will make it 11th time lucky.
He says: The hosts are the favourites here at 1.981/1 and I make it a better than 50/50 chance that the Irish pick up their first win under Baraclough.
Back Northern Ireland @ 1.981/1
Wednesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Another blank for Bosnia against France
Bosnia 9.617/2 v France 1.384/11
Wednesday, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Bosnia are struggling to score and Dan Fitch thinks there is value in backing France to beat them to nil, as he previews the pick of Wednesday's World Cup qualifiers.
He says: "Bosnia did not have a qualifier, instead playing a friendly against Costa Rica that they drew 0-0. It was the fifth occasion in which Bosnia have failed to score from their last seven games."
Back France to beat Bosnia to nil at 2.01/1
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.