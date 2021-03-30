Football Tips: Best bets for World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday and Wednesday

Wales v Czech Republic: Hosts could be troubled by dangerous opponents

Wales v Czech Republic

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Wales lost their opening World Cup qualifier against Belgium so can Robert Page's men get their first win at home to the Czechs? Simon Mail thinks it will be difficult.

He says: "Tomas Soucek was in unstoppable form for Czech Republic against Estonia last week, scoring a 20-minute hat-trick either side of half-time."

Tuesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Russia will beat struggling Slovakia

Slovakia v Russia

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Russia have made a perfect start in Group H and Dan Fitch expects them to win a third match against Slovakia, as he previews Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers.

He says: "It's been a poor start for Slovakia, who have dropped points in their first two games against sides they were expected to beat, first drawing 0-0 with Cyprus and then having to come from behind to grab a 2-2 draw at home to Malta."

Asia World Cup Qualifier Tips: Saudi Arabia will relish facing depleted Palestine

Fancy something further afield? Then check out Nathan Joyes previews of a crucial World Cup qualifier from Asian on Tuesday.

He says: "With Palestine unlikely to offer much going forward, Saudi Arabia to win and under 3.5 goals at 2.001/1 looks the bet to be on."

Scotland v Faroe Islands: Scots to pile pressure on the top-two with a home win

Scotland vs Faroe Islands

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Scotland host Faroes Islands in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday and Frankie Monkhouse thinks Steve Clarke's side must respect their opponents.

He says: "Scotland have conceded at least one goal in their two previous games in this qualifying campaign."

England v Poland: Kane to fire fast start at Wembley against weakened opponents

England v Poland

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on ITV

Our previewer Paul Higham thinks England will get ahead early and stay there against Poland at Wembley on Wednesday.

He says: "There's been a goal inside half-and-hour in Poland's last four games, and with England able to start fast there could be another early strike on Wednesday."

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria: Irish to get an overdue win

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Northern Ireland take on Bulgaria in a must-win game at Windsor Park and Paul Robinson thinks that Ian Baraclough will make it 11th time lucky.

He says: The hosts are the favourites here at 1.981/1 and I make it a better than 50/50 chance that the Irish pick up their first win under Baraclough.

Wednesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Another blank for Bosnia against France

Bosnia 9.617/2 v France 1.384/11

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Bosnia are struggling to score and Dan Fitch thinks there is value in backing France to beat them to nil, as he previews the pick of Wednesday's World Cup qualifiers.

He says: "Bosnia did not have a qualifier, instead playing a friendly against Costa Rica that they drew 0-0. It was the fifth occasion in which Bosnia have failed to score from their last seven games."