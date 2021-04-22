Football Tips: Best bets for League Cup final and more from the podcast team

On this week's Football...Only Bettor Kevin Hatchard is joined by Mark O'Haire and Betfair's Jason Murphy to recommend bets for the Carabao Cup final, the Premier League and top European League action this weekend. Oh and the team also give their views on European Super League and sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Read the summary below of their bets and get their podcast treble at boosted odds of 13/2 (from 5/1)

Race for top four hots up with six to play

Mark O'Haire: It looks like it's between Chelsea 2.1211/10 and Liverpool 1.9620/21 to finish in the top four, although I don't think Leicester 1.68/13 are home and dry.

West Ham 4.216/5 are sustaining injuries at the worst time and some of their defensive stats are alarming. It's hard to know what to make of Spurs 8.27/1 now that Mourinho has gone. Chelsea are better than their league position.

Jason Murphy: Over the six remaining games any of the teams in contention for the top four are capable of putting together a run. Chelsea may be distracted by their involvement in the Champions League.

Mourinho out, Mason in at Spurs for Carabao Cup final

Man City v Tottenham - Sunday, 16:30

MO: When did it all go wrong for Jose Mourinho at Spurs? He was never a good fit. Daniel Levy needs to get his next appointment right because Spurs are not heading in the right direction.

JM: I think Spurs have less of a chance of winning the Carabao Cup final than they did under Mourinho who, for all his faults, knows how to prepare a team for the big occasion, has won this competition with two other clubs and got the better of Pep Guardiola a few times.

MO: City know how to win these games and I have no complaints about their price. We don't know what to expect from Spurs under Ryan Mason? We expect them to be more attacking but does he really want to go toe-to-toe with City, especially if Kane is missing? City to win and under 3.5 goals should get you odds against.

JM: I'd have a look in the goalscorer markets, particularly if Kane is out. Son is 7/1 to be first goalscorer. His percentage of chances increases when Kane is missing because Son is on penalties. City can be vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Premier League - This weekend's tips

Liverpool v Newcastle - Sat, 12:30

MO: Both teams to score at 2.26/5 or above is a good bet. Callum Wilson is fit for Newcastle and, if Allan Saint Maximin plays too they will have a great chance to score. We all know about Liverpool's defensive weaknesses - they've kept just three clean sheets in the league at Anfield this season. Newcastle will have their chances.

West Ham v Chelsea - Saturday, 17:30

MO: West Ham have conceded 10 goals in their last four matches which is alarming for a team chasing Champions League football. They have six defeats in nine against the top six so often fall short against the big teams. Chelsea should have the quality to win a low-scoring game and they're the bet at 1.8810/11.

Leeds v Manchester United - Sunday, 14:00

JM: United have had seven days rest for the first time this season outside of international breaks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got his tactics spot on against Leeds at Old Trafford. I'd be tempted to back United at 1.855/6. Shots on target is a popular has potential too - in the reverse fixture we saw 43 shots.

Spanish focus - La Liga title race and weekend tips

JM: The title race in Spain is fascinating and very difficult to price up. Atletico Madrid 2.546/4, Real Madrid 3.613/5 and Barcelona 2.56/4 have all been odds on at some point and we can't rule out Sevilla 28.027/1.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have the better remaining fixtures, although Real could be distracted by the Champions League. They also have injuries. If I were to recommend a bet (before Thursday night's fixtures) it would be simply be to back the team in the title race that's a bigger price and at the moment that's Real Madrid.

Sevilla v Granada - Sunday, 17:30

MO: Granada's performance data away from home is quite alarming whereas Sevilla are on a great run. You've got to be with Sevilla and under 3.5 goals on the Bet Builder at around evens.

Or back Sevilla to win by one goal and two goals - ditching those bets puts you in a good position because they're experts in low-scoring wins.

Bundesliga & Ligue 1 - Weekend tips

Wolfsburg v Dortmund - Saturday, 14:30

KH: Over 3.5 goals is the bet here. Four of Wolfsburg's games have featured at least three matches. Dortmund have to go for the win and Jadon Sancho is back. At the back, I don't fancy them so overs is the way to go.

Bayer Leverkusen v Frankfurt - Saturday, 17:30

KH: Frankfurt are way too big at 2.3211/8 to win at Leverkusen. The away side have taken some big scalps this season. Back Frankfurt +0 and +0.5 at 1.84/5 on the Asian handicap.

Angers v Monaco - Sunday, 14:30



MO: I want anyone but PSG to win the Ligue 1 title. Monaco are on a terrific run and they're going to an Angers team that have little to play for in mid-table. Monaco to win and over 1.5 goals floats my boat at 1.84/5.

