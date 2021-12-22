Betting Predictions 2022: Rangnick to stay at Utd, Kane to make history and more

It's going to be a big year for football in 2022 - a World Cup year - so check out the odds on what may (and may not) happen in the 12 months to come.

They think it's all Auba... It could be in January

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of favour at Arsenal after being stripped of the club captaincy by Mikel Arteta following repeated breaches of club rules.

The 32-year-old has been at the club for nearly four years and, in the Premier League, has a record of more than one goal every other game. Until fairly recently he was seen as central to the club's ambitions but now it looks as if things have soured.

He is still 2/5 to stay but the Gunners are reportedly open to offers in January with Barcelona 7/2 favourites for the striker's signature.

Toon going down

Newcastle are expected to be busy in the transfer market in January but manager Eddie Howe will need to buy shrewdly if they're to bring in players who can help them stay up.

The Magpies are 19th in the Premier League, having played more games than the teams around them, with only one win all season and 1.814/5 for relegation.

Man City to achieve Champions League dream

Manchester City are the favourites to win the Champions League. The final will take place in St Petersberg on 28 May and Pep Guardiola's men are 3.711/4 to lift the trophy that evening.

Of course, their fans will be wary of the favourites tag, having been fancied last season before losing the final to Chelsea. Is this the year City go one better and deliver the silverware their fans want more than any other?

Will that mean the end of Guardiola's reign at City? Last summer he was reported to be planning to leave at the end of this season, with a return to Barcelona the favourite as his next job.

Rangnick to stay on as United manager

Ralf Rangnick has made a decent start as Manchester United manager, winning his first two Premier League matches, albeit by a single goal against bottom half opponents. The German was appointed until the end of the season but, with a dearth of available candidates for the permanent role, he is 6/4 to stay on.

Mauricio Pochettino is 2/1 to get the job before the start of next season but United players and hierarchy have reportedly been impressed by Rangnick's methods. He is appointing his own staff which indicates that he may want to be at Old Trafford for the long haul.

If he can secure a top four finish, which won't be easy but is 1.9420/21 on the Exchange, then Rangnick could be offered the chance to stay beyond this campaign.

Harry Kane to become England's all-time top scorer

Of this we can be fairly certain: Harry Kane will overtake Wayne Rooney to become England's all-time top goalscorer in 2022.

The England captain hit 16 goals for the national side in 2021 - a record - and he has 48 in total, joint-third on the all-time list and five behind Rooney's record of 53.

England have friendlies and Nations League fixtures in 2022 before they head to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

By then, Kane may well have surpassed Rooney's record but, either way, the captain will be key to the Three Lions' hopes at the World Cup.