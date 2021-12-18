Football Bet of the Day: Tondela to put on a show

Tondela v Pacos Ferreira

Saturday 15:30

In Portugal last night, Estoril laid on the entertainment we hoped for. They drew 2-2 with Famalicao to deliver on our Over 2.5 Goals bet.

We're staying with the Primeira Liga today for 15th-placed Pacos Ferreira's trip to 13th-placed Tondela. There could be goals in this one too.

Over 2.5 Goals has been the right net on all of the last eight league games at Tondela's Joao Cardoso stadium - including 6/6 this season. The hosts have scored in 7/8, but also conceded at least twice in 7/8, so goals seem likely at both ends today.

Pacos Ferreira are bringing less to the party, but they have scored in 4/5 on the road recently. And across the last five seasons, four league visits to the Joao Cardoso have finished 2-3, 1-3, 2-2 and 2-1. At an odds-against price, we'll take Over 2.5 Goals to land again today.