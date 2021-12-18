To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Tondela to put on a show

Portugal football fans
Portugal is laying on more entertainment this afternoon

Tobias Gourlay landed a winner in Portugal last night and is hoping to see more goals in the Primeira Liga today

"Pacos Ferreira's last four league visits to the Joao Cardoso have finished 2-3, 1-3, 2-2 and 2-1"

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Tondela v Pacos Ferreira @ 2.1011/10

Tondela v Pacos Ferreira
Saturday 15:30

In Portugal last night, Estoril laid on the entertainment we hoped for. They drew 2-2 with Famalicao to deliver on our Over 2.5 Goals bet.

We're staying with the Primeira Liga today for 15th-placed Pacos Ferreira's trip to 13th-placed Tondela. There could be goals in this one too.

Over 2.5 Goals has been the right net on all of the last eight league games at Tondela's Joao Cardoso stadium - including 6/6 this season. The hosts have scored in 7/8, but also conceded at least twice in 7/8, so goals seem likely at both ends today.

Pacos Ferreira are bringing less to the party, but they have scored in 4/5 on the road recently. And across the last five seasons, four league visits to the Joao Cardoso have finished 2-3, 1-3, 2-2 and 2-1. At an odds-against price, we'll take Over 2.5 Goals to land again today.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 174pts
Returned: 165.84pts
P/L: -8.16pts

Recommended bets

