Football Bet of the Day: Tondela to put on a show

Saturday 18 December, 3.30pm
Tobias Gourlay landed a winner in Portugal last night and is hoping to see more goals in the Primeira Liga today
"Pacos Ferreira's last four league visits to the Joao Cardoso have finished 2-3, 1-3, 2-2 and 2-1"
Tondela v Pacos Ferreira
Saturday 15:30
In Portugal last night, Estoril laid on the entertainment we hoped for. They drew 2-2 with Famalicao to deliver on our Over 2.5 Goals bet.
We're staying with the Primeira Liga today for 15th-placed Pacos Ferreira's trip to 13th-placed Tondela. There could be goals in this one too.
Over 2.5 Goals has been the right net on all of the last eight league games at Tondela's Joao Cardoso stadium - including 6/6 this season. The hosts have scored in 7/8, but also conceded at least twice in 7/8, so goals seem likely at both ends today.
Pacos Ferreira are bringing less to the party, but they have scored in 4/5 on the road recently. And across the last five seasons, four league visits to the Joao Cardoso have finished 2-3, 1-3, 2-2 and 2-1. At an odds-against price, we'll take Over 2.5 Goals to land again today.
Staked: 174pts
Returned: 165.84pts
P/L: -8.16pts
