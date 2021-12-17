To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

Football Bet of the Day: Party in Portugal

Portugal football fans
Estoril is the place to be in Portugal tonight

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see goals in the Primeira Liga tonight

"Estoril have managed one clean sheet from their last 13 league games"

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Estoril Praia v Famalicao @ 2.0421/20

Estoril Praia v Famalicao
Friday 21:15

In Greece yesterday, OFI held Aris to a 1-1 draw and took down our win bet on the visitors.

We've crossed the Med and come to Portugal today for the Friday-night game from the Primeira Liga. Fifth-placed Estoria Praia are hosting 15th-placed Famalicao and there's a nice price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Home and away, Estoril have managed one clean sheet from their last 13 league games. At Antonio Coimbra da Mota Stadium, the Canaries are five games without a shut out. Both teams have scored in 4/5 with 3/5 delivering Over 2.5 Goals.

Famalicao have conceded 11 times in losing their last three league games. Ivo Vieira's men have leaked at least twice on 6/7 road trips this season. Over 2.5 Goals was the right bet in 5/7 of those games and it's our punt on this one today.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 173pts
Returned: 163.80pts
P/L: -9.20pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Estoril Praia v Famalicao @ 2.0421/20

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Estoril Praia v Famalicao (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Friday 17 December, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Football Tips