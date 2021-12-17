Football Bet of the Day: Party in Portugal

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Estoril Praia v Famalicao (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)Show Hide
Friday 17 December, 9.15pm
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see goals in the Primeira Liga tonight
"Estoril have managed one clean sheet from their last 13 league games"
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Estoril Praia v Famalicao @ 2.0421/20
Estoril Praia v Famalicao
Friday 21:15
In Greece yesterday, OFI held Aris to a 1-1 draw and took down our win bet on the visitors.
We've crossed the Med and come to Portugal today for the Friday-night game from the Primeira Liga. Fifth-placed Estoria Praia are hosting 15th-placed Famalicao and there's a nice price on Over 2.5 Goals.
Home and away, Estoril have managed one clean sheet from their last 13 league games. At Antonio Coimbra da Mota Stadium, the Canaries are five games without a shut out. Both teams have scored in 4/5 with 3/5 delivering Over 2.5 Goals.
Famalicao have conceded 11 times in losing their last three league games. Ivo Vieira's men have leaked at least twice on 6/7 road trips this season. Over 2.5 Goals was the right bet in 5/7 of those games and it's our punt on this one today.
Staked: 173pts
Returned: 163.80pts
P/L: -9.20pts
