Football Bet of the Day: Aris to see off OFI

Thursday 16 December, 3.00pm
Tobias Gourlay fancies Aris to overcome OFI the Greek Super League this afternoon
"OFI have won only 5/28 Super League home games"
OFI v Aris
Thursday 15:00
In Scotland yesterday, Celtic couldn't shut down Ross County in the way we hoped. The visitors won 2-1 but we were left empty handed.
We've come to Greece today for the Super League game between seventh-placed OFI Crete and third-placed Aris Thessaloniki. We fancy Akis Mantzios's visitors can get the result they want.
Aris are W6-D2-L1 going head-to-head with OFI in the last five seasons. On Crete, the visitors have won 3/4. This term, the God of War is W4-D0-L3. Against teams who aren't the two teams above them in the table, that record strengthens to W4-D0-L1.
Going back to the 2019/20 campaign, OFI have won only 5/28 Super League home games. All five wins came against teams that either finished in the bottom half of the 14-team league or are down there right now. Against top-five teams like Aris they are W0-D4-L8. At a plump price, we're backing Aris in this one.
Staked: 172pts
Returned: 163.80pts
P/L: -8.20pts
