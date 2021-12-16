To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Aris to see off OFI

Greece football fans
Aris tend to enjoy themselves on Crete

Tobias Gourlay fancies Aris to overcome OFI the Greek Super League this afternoon

"OFI have won only 5/28 Super League home games"

Back Aris to beat OFI @ 2.486/4

OFI v Aris
Thursday 15:00

In Scotland yesterday, Celtic couldn't shut down Ross County in the way we hoped. The visitors won 2-1 but we were left empty handed.

We've come to Greece today for the Super League game between seventh-placed OFI Crete and third-placed Aris Thessaloniki. We fancy Akis Mantzios's visitors can get the result they want.

Aris are W6-D2-L1 going head-to-head with OFI in the last five seasons. On Crete, the visitors have won 3/4. This term, the God of War is W4-D0-L3. Against teams who aren't the two teams above them in the table, that record strengthens to W4-D0-L1.

Going back to the 2019/20 campaign, OFI have won only 5/28 Super League home games. All five wins came against teams that either finished in the bottom half of the 14-team league or are down there right now. Against top-five teams like Aris they are W0-D4-L8. At a plump price, we're backing Aris in this one.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 172pts
Returned: 163.80pts
P/L: -8.20pts

Recommended bets

Greek Super League: OFI v Aris (Match Odds)

Thursday 16 December, 3.00pm

Market rules

OFI
Aris
The Draw
