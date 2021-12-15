Football Bet of the Day: Celtic to shut out Staggies

Scottish Premiership: Ross Co v Celtic (Celtic Win to Nil)Show Hide
Wednesday 15 December, 7.45pm
Tobias Gourlay reckons Celtic can win to nil in the Scottish Premiership tonight
"The Staggies have failed to score in 10/13 against Celtic"
Ross County v Celtic
Wednesday 19:45
In Belgium last night, Anderlecht managed a clean sheet for just the second time in 17 home games. Vincent Kompany's men brought down our BTTS bet with a 2-0 win over Sint Truiden.
We're in Scotland today for Celtic's Premiership trip to Ross County. The visitors need a win to keep the pressure up on Rangers, while County need points to move away from the bottom of the table.
Ante Postecoglou's Celtic are unbeaten in 11 in the league, winning nine of those games. On the road, they have won five in a row and start as favourites, of course, to take all three points away from Victoria Park.
Ross County are W1-D1-L11 playing Celtic since 2016. The Staggies have failed to score in 10/13. At an odds-against price we'll take the Bhoys to shut them out once more and notch a sixth straight away win.
Staked: 171pts
Returned: 163.80pts
P/L: -7.20pts
